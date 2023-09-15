Article content

Photo by MATTHEW HATCHER/AFP via Getty Images

In a unprecedented move that bodes ill for Canada, United Auto Workers began a targeted strike at all three of the legacy Detroit carmakers, kicking off a potentially costly and protracted showdown over wages and job security.

After the midnight deadline for a new contract passed, workers walked out on a Ford Motor Co. plant in Michigan that makes Bronco SUVs, a General Motors Co. factory in Missouri that assembles Chevrolet Colorado pickups and a Stellantis NV plant in Ohio that builds Jeep Wrangler SUVs.

The union and automakers are still far apart after weeks of talks and the UAW said it will add strike locations depending on how bargaining progresses.

“Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once,” UAW president Shawn Fain said late last night.

The strike deadline for Canadian auto workers talks with Ford Motors Co is Monday.

Bloomberg and Financial Post

Before the bell

Stocks are rallying this morning after better-than-expected economic data in China fuelled hopes stimulus measures are paying off.

But take care — it’s triple witching day. This event, which only happens four times a year, is when expiration of stock options, stock index futures, and stock index options all fall on the same day and it’s been known to trigger volume spikes and volatility.

According to MarketWatch today is on track to be the largest September expiry on record involving contracts attached to US$3.4 trillion worth of U.S. stocks, ETFs and indexes — so buckle up.

What to watch today

Today’s Data: Canada’s manufacturing sales for July and International Securities Transactions. Stateside it’s U.S. trade price indicesi, Empire State Manufacturing Surveyi, and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

Additional reporting by The Canadian Press, Associated Press and Bloomberg