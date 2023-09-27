Capital markets: Dubai Financial Market, a United Arab Emirates stock exchange, hosts its third international investor roadshow of the year in Singapore. “We are increasingly seeing strong appetite from global investors who want to access the growing capital markets taking place in Dubai,” said DFM and Nasdaq Dubai chief executive Hamed Ali. “That is why we have decided to host our third roadshow this year in Singapore.” DFM presented to investors in New York in January and London in June.

Events: Howard Lee, deputy chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, is a keynote speaker at ABS Asia, the structured product finance conference, which makes its post-Covid return to the JW Marriott in Hong Kong. The two-day Fintech Festival opens at Siam Paragon in Bangkok. The Bank of Japan releases minutes of its July monetary policy meeting.

Economic data: Australia issues August inflation figures, while Chinese industrial profits and Japanese machine tool orders are released for the same month.