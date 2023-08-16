Events: Thailand’s Constitutional Court is expected to rule on an appeal by the Move Forward party against parliament’s refusal to permit leader Pita Limjaroenrat to become prime minister. The five-day Asia Pacific Orchid Conference opens at Singapore Expo.

Indicators: The Reserve Bank of New Zealand makes an interest rates decision: Bank of America analysts expect the official cash rate to remain at 5.5 per cent. China publishes July house price data. Japan National Tourism Organization releases data on the number of foreign visitors arriving in July.

Companies: China’s JD.com and Tencent Music present quarterly earnings. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing and Australian drinks and leisure retailer Endeavour Group also report.