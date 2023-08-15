When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The 2023 NFL season is upon us, and things look pretty interesting around the league. With the juicy storylines brewing this year, you’ll want to know how to watch the NFL action all season long. No story is bigger than Aaron Rodgers, who for the first time will start as quarterback for a team not named the Green Bay Packers. He now dons the money-green jersey of the New York Jets, who look like favorites to win it all with his addition alone, not to mention other key additions such as the newly signed running back Dalvin Cook.

There are many other stories to follow this season, too. Now that Tom Brady has retired his cleats for good, who will emerge as the next threat to overshadow his legacy? Patrick Mahomes would be in the driver’s seat if he and the Chiefs can repeat as champions. We’ll also see how Jalen Hurts and the Eagles bounce back from the heartbreaking loss that gave Mahomes his second title. And Will Burrow and the boys finally help the Bengals overcome the Super Bowl slump?

The NFL season begins with a Thursday Night Football showdown between a maturing Detroit Lions team and the defending Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff for the first NFL game of the 2023 season is at 8:20 p.m Eastern on September 7, with NBC and Peacock airing all the action nationally. To help you catch every game, we’ve broken down all your options to watch and stream the NFL without cable.

How to watch NFL games without cable

You can watch select NFL games without a cable subscription via live TV streaming services and platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Peacock Premium, and NFL+. You can also watch local NFL games with an HDTV antenna.

How to watch all NFL games on every major platform

Look ahead for a detailed breakdown of which networks and streaming services will air specific NFL games. Note: This chart is for local in-market and national broadcasts during the regular season. Out-of-market games are not available with these services.

How to stream NFL games without cable

Below, we’ll dive deeper into all your NFL streaming options. We’ll show you how to watch Thursday Night Football, Monday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, and more, whether you want an all-inclusive streaming service or cheaper monthly subscriptions.