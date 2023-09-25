A WORKER has revealed she’s quit her 8-5 job and now lives in a tent with her boyfriend full-time.

The home has its quirks, with the two storing their skis in the ceiling and keeping their food outside.

Hanna, a content creator, revealed she quit her 8-5 job to live out of a tent full-time

Hanna (@hannarozebeatty) shared her lifestyle change in a video with over 20,000 TikTok followers.

In one video, she joked about her family’s reaction to her dramatic decision to quit her job and live out of a tent.

After two months of living in Yosemite National Park, she decided to talk about her experience thus far.

Although she enjoyed her time there, she added there were its ups and downs: “It’s definitely a small space, you have to make use of what you have,” she said.

The crafty content creator revealed that she kept her shoes in a small closet and stored her skis in the wood panels on her ceiling.

She showed off her and her partner’s dresser areas, where they stored bathroom supplies, books, and clothes.

Stepping outside, she revealed her main means of transportation, her bike, as well as an unconventional “fridge.”

“We have our bear box, this is where we keep our kitchen supplies, our dry foods, and some other storage,” she said.

People took to the comments to share their thoughts on her experience — many were impressed.

“That’s pretty awesome! I wonder if I can get a job there and experience what it’s like,” said one commenter.

Others were inspired by her home and thought her tent looked right up their alley.

“I’m a simple gal I don’t need much. I would live here year-round in a heartbeat,” said another commenter.

