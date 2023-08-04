Taylormania has finally arrived in Southern California.

Nearly five months after she launched her first road show since 2018, Taylor Swift is wrapping up the initial U.S. leg of her blockbuster Eras tour with six sold-out concerts at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium starting Thursday night.

The tour ostensibly comes behind Swift’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” which came out in October and immediately set a record for the most streams ever accumulated in a single day on Spotify. Since then the LP has been certified double platinum and spun off a No. 1 single in “Anti-Hero”; it’s also a strong contender for an album of the year nomination at February’s Grammy Awards.

As the tour’s name suggests, though, Swift’s live show — with dozens of songs spread over three hours or more — is meant to encompass the 33-year-old’s entire career, from her days as a teenage country phenom through her pop breakthrough with 2012’s “Red” to her current station as a kind of fairy godmother figure to a generation of younger songwriters including Gracie Abrams and Gayle, both of whom are among her opening acts at SoFi.

Has any pop-culture event been more closely followed this summer? (Maybe “Barbenheimer.”) In addition to the hundreds of thousands of people who’ve taken in one of Swift’s gigs in person — driving gross proceeds toward an expected $1 billion or more by the time she’s finished circling the globe next year — the Eras tour has maintained a constant presence on TikTok thanks in the part to the show’s blend of novelty and familiarity: You know she’ll play a surprise song or two, but you don’t know which ones; you know she’ll place a hat on a lucky fan’s head during “22,” but you don’t know who the fan will be.

Might Swift, who revealed early Thursday that she’d scheduled a second round of North American dates next year, have even more up her sleeve in L.A.? The Times’ Mikael Wood and Suzy Exposito are at SoFi for opening night and will provide live updates from the show as it happens.

Lili Sunga, 18, scores some Taylor Swift merch at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday. (Brittany Murray / Getty Images)

6:12 p.m. Greetings from SoFi Stadium, where the struggle to park is real enough that I just saw somebody’s pink boa come hurtling out of a car window in what looked like frustration. (Hope they brought an extra.)

I’m Mikael Wood, The Times’ pop music critic, and I’m here with Times columnist Suzy Exposito for Night 1 of Taylor Swift’s weeklong … takeover? Residency? Not sure yet what we’re calling this.

In any event, tonight won’t be my first time seeing the Eras tour; I was there back in March for the road show’s opener in Arizona. But I’m excited to see what’s changed, what’s different and of course how palpable the crowd frenzy is now that folks know what’s coming. — M.W.

Emma Sadeghi, of Glendale, shows her friendship bracelets as she arrives at the “Speak Now/Taylor’s Station” at the Downtown Inglewood Metro K Line station. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

6:35 p.m. The first of tonight’s opening acts is 23-year-old Gracie Abrams, a talented L.A.-based singer-songwriter — and the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams — who told me recently that Swift has been such a formative influence that she can’t “remember a time in my life where Taylor wasn’t the immediate go-to inevitable soundtrack.” Abrams added: “She has scored every formative memory I have” — a level of influence I don’t think I’ve ever heard an artist describe before. — M.W.

6:47 p.m. One thing I know about the show now that I didn’t know in March: the existence of the little tent in which Swift’s celebrity pals watch the show. Will definitely cruise by and try to clock who’s there — minutes (hours!) behind the teens on TikTok, no doubt. — M.W.

7:04 p.m. “Hi, L.A. — this is so crazy,” Abrams tells the crowd of tens of thousands at the top of her set, which is certainly fair considering that I saw her play the comparatively tiny Fonda Theatre in Hollywood just a few months ago.

Abrams’ Swift standom is no less intense onstage than it was in our interview: “This tour has been beyond our wildest dreams,” she says, going on to describe the Eras tour as “the best thing that’s ever happened.”

And yet she’s doing her breathy and introspective chamber-folk tunes with a poise that belies however amped she is inside. — M.W.

Gracie Abrams performs at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. (Emma McIntyre / TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

7:05 p.m. A true Angeleno, Abrams asks the audience if they were at Swift’s “1989” shows at Staples Center — before the dreaded name change to Crypto.com Arena — back in 2015. — M.W.

7:10 p.m. A pre-show anecdote that Swifties (and their moms) should be able to relate to: As evidenced by the barren shelves that were once filled with letter beads, it was clear that fans had ransacked craft stores all over greater Los Angeles this week to partake in the Eras tour tradition of wearing homemade friendship bracelets to the concert. I searched Hollywood, Glendale and Pasadena — where at Michael’s, an agitated woman, likely some young girls’ mother, began flinging packets of beads with only numbers on them. “I can’t believe I’m doing this,” she swore under her breath, before smiling wryly at me. “It’s ALLLLL for the TikTok!” she said with a laugh. — Suzy Exposito

7:22 p.m. Next up as the evening’s second opening act is Haim, the sly L.A. sister trio who’ve been opening for Swift for what seems like eons. As with Abrams, I caught Haim recently at a small club (in this case the just-opened Bellwether); curious how they fare in the gigantic stadium setting. — M.W.

7:37 p.m. “Any Valley girls here tonight?” asks Alana Haim, whose sister Este volunteers that she was “born and raised in the 818” — Tarzana, specifically. (Este leaves the precise coordinates of her sisters’ origins unstated.) Then the trio rips into “Want You Back,” accompanied by video footage of a stroll down Ventura Boulevard where Sherman Oaks edges into Encino. — M.W.

7:48 p.m. Haim is really bringing the laid-back, ‘70s country-rock vibe to SoFi. These L.A. witches are a fitting opener for what’s essentially the biggest coven gathering this city’s seen in years. — S.E.

Haim’s Danielle Haim performs at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. (Emma McIntyre / TAS23 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

7:52 p.m. Haim closes with “The Steps,” which feels like the rawest rock song I’ve heard at SoFi since … the Rolling Stones in 2021? — M.W.

7:56 p.m. Between the “Barbie” movie and the Eras tour, it’s been a banner summer for girl culture. I love seeing girlfriends (straight and gay) here, in their matching boots and fuzzy cowboy hats. Taylor is obviously not just for girls — dads too, and I’ve seen several guys here sporting tiaras, sequins and/or pink — but to be a girl feels aspirational in a place like this, even if it’s only for the next six nights. — S.E.

8:13 p.m. Spotted in the celebrity tent: Babyface! — M.W.

8:25 p.m. We happen to be seated next to Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt of “The Hills” fame. Heidi’s favorite Taylor era? “Folklore.” His? “Reputation.” I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that Speidi kindly gifted me a bracelet of beads from their shop, made of rose quartz and jade. Thanks y’all! — S.E.

8:29 p.m. Taylor time: Swift opens with “Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince,” as she has every show on the tour, before moving into “Cruel Summer,” which has become an honest-to-goodness radio hit three years after its release. The roar of the crowd is absolutely deafening. — M.W.

8:34 p.m. Swift dons a sparkly suit jacket to sing “The Man,”which she’s staging amid an old-school scene a la “Mad Men.” — M.W.

8:35 p.m. The tens of thousands of Swifties wearing light-up bracelets are glowing across the stadium for her song of LGBTQ solidarity, “You Need to Calm Down.” Taylor is for lovers! — S.E.

8:38 p.m. “Is there anyone here who put in an extensive amount of effort to be with us here tonight?” Swift asks. Then she wants to know if this extra effort can be put into two categories: “lyric memorization and your cute outfit?” With regard to cute outfits: seeing many a sparkly cowboy hat. And, yeah: Basically every human here knows every word to every song. — M.W.

8:48 p.m. Swift has come out to the end of her stage runway to sing “The Archer,” which means it’s time for the folks next to us to hold up their signs and shake them in the hope that Swift sees them. Directly in front of us: A girl of probably 8 whose sign reads “SLAY.” — M.W.

8:54 p.m. We have moved from the “Lover” era to the “Fearless” era, and what I’m thinking about as Swift sings “Fearless’” title track is how she’s managed to renew her fanbase with young people who don’t view these songs as juvenile but as utterly up-to-date evocations of young love. Who else has grown up with her audience at the same time that she’s replaced it? — M.W.

8:59 p.m. Internet rumor had it that these SoFi shows were set t be filmed for a concert movie of some sort. Can confirm that there are multiple cameras on cables soaring above the crowd. — M.W.

9:00 p.m. Key change in “Love Story?” Still totally epic. — M.W.

9:02 p.m. We’re into the “Evermore” era with an assist from Haim, who’ve joined Swift for “No Body No Crime.” — M.W.