It might be October, but Prime Day deals are back, and we’re here to round up the best ones across categories like tech, home, kitchen, and beauty. Amazon’s ‘Prime Big Deal Days’ event officially kicks off at midnight PT tonight, but just like the summer event, Amazon has already unleashed a great selection of discounts.

We’ve listed the best deals so far and will continue adding fresh ones throughout the 48-hour sale. While you might be able to buy some of the early deals, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the exclusive deals once the sale officially begins. There’s a free 30-day free trial if you’re not already signed up.

We expect significant discounts on a wide range of products, and we’re here to show you the best of everything based on our years of product testing and research. We’ll also have some dedicated articles for specific categories, like Prime Day headphone deals, which highlight discounts on our tech team’s favorite over-ear headphones and earbuds. Prime Day Apple deals are also set to be big again, with MacBooks and AirPods seeing offers already. Let’s take a look at what stands out so far …

Prime Day headphone deals







Bose 700 Headphones



The Bose 700 headphones feature advanced noise cancellation technology with level adjustments, a comfortable design, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. While $299 isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen — they were $269 last Black Friday — this discount is certainly worth jumping on for these high-quality headphones.







Sennheiser RS 120-W On-Ear Wireless TV Headphones



These Sennheiser on-ear wireless TV headphones will help you stream your favorite Netflix shows and other content in peace. They feature three sound modes, ergonomic volume controls, and up to 20 hours of playback. This $100 deal price doesn’t quite match the all-time low of $80 we’ve seen in the past, but it’s still a solid discount.







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)



The AirPods (2nd generation) aren’t the newest AirPods around, but they still offer great sound quality and extra features for iPhone owners. During Prime Big Deal Days, they’re at a low price of $90.







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)



Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro feature improved sound quality powered by the H2 chip, an extra ear tip option, and better noise cancellation. AirPods Pro 2 are often available at this $199 price.







Beats Studio Buds+



The upgraded version of Beats Studio Buds add active noise cancellation (ANC), making them comparable to Apple’s AirPods Pro with a bit of extra flair and USB-C charging. This deal is actually $20 less than it was during Prime Day in the summer.







Amazon Echo Buds (2023)



If you need a new pair of wireless earbuds with decent sound, try the newest Echo Buds. Amazon made some concessions, like removing active noise cancellation, to bring its cost down compared to previous models, but they’re a great starter pair for those new to the game. Now, it’s an even sweeter deal.







Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)



Compared to the previous model, Apple’s third-generation AirPods offer longer battery life, water resistance, and support for spatial audio. The pair that ships with a Lightning charging case are $20 off right now.







Apple AirPods Max



The AirPods Max give up the compact portability of the AirPods Pro to deliver the best of Apple’s audio quality and noise-canceling performance. At full price, the AirPods Max are more expensive than competing over-ear headphones. This $70 discount isn’t the best we’ve seen, but it’s better than you’ll find elsewhere.







JBL Quantum 100



The Quantum 100 is an affordable wired gaming headset that can be paired with a number of popular consoles and comes with a detachable echo-cancelling boom mic. These headphones typically sell for $40 but are on sale for $25 right now.

Prime Day gaming deals







Xbox Core Wireless Controller



The Xbox Core controller works with the Xbox, but it can also connect to your PC, iPhone, iPad, or Android. This means that no matter how you play, you’ll always have a comfortable controller to use. This $10 discount doesn’t match the all-time low price of $44 we’ve seen in the past, but it’s still a solid deal.







Amazon Luna Controller



Amazon’s Wi-Fi-enabled controller is designed for the Amazon Luna cloud gaming service. This particular gamepad promises to reduce delay when streaming, compared to a standard Bluetooth controller. It isn’t on sale often, but right now it’s back down to an all-time low of $40.



Nintendo The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is being praised by critics as both one of the best games of 2023 and one of the best games ever made. With its massive open world, it’s a must-play for Switch owners. It’s normally $70, making it the most expensive Nintendo Switch game. But this new deal is $10 more than the lowest price we’ve seen.







Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset



The Kaira Pro headset can connect directly to your Xbox and your Bluetooth devices at the same time. This means you can listen and communicate with your phone, PC, or other devices while still hearing audio from the Xbox. This is the first time we’ve seen it go for this low, it’s a fantastic value for what you get.







JBL Quantum 100



Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse



The Logitech G305 Lightspeed is an excellent choice for entry-level users, casual gamers, and those shopping on a budget. Despite being one of the most affordable gaming mice on the market, it doesn’t compromise quality or performance. It’s almost always on sale for $40, but you can find it for even less right now.







Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse



For those in need of a great wireless gaming mouse but prefer a simple symmetrical design, the Razer Cobra Pro is our top pick. It’s down to an all-time low deal price of just $90.







Electronic Arts Madden NFL 24 (PlayStation 5)



The latest version of the long-running Madden franchise features improved player models and smarter AI. It’s about 30% off right now, which is a surprising deal for such a new game.







Elgato Stream Deck Mini



An Elgato Stream Deck is a must-have for any Twitch streamer, but it’s great for automating everyday tasks too. The Stream Deck Mini is 25% off on Amazon right now, which is an all-time low price.







Keychron K14 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard



Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards around, and the Keychron K14 is a great budget option. Right now you can snag it for 50% off, making it an even better deal.

Prime Day TV deals







Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV



This Insignia Fire TV offers 4K quality and Amazon Fire Smart TV functionality in an affordable package. It’s now down to $169.99 at Amazon, a 43% discount.







Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series



The budget-minded Amazon Fire TV 4-series comes with 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, and it has Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built in that acts like a Fire TV streaming stick. It’s back down to an all-time low of $290.







Amazon 55-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV



The Omni Series doesn’t boast the best picture quality but offers handy smart TV features like hands-free Alexa support and video calling (camera sold separately), along with the latest Fire TV software. It’s $110 off right now, a 29% discount.







TCL 55-inch Q7 4K QLED TV



The Q7 is one of the best midrange QLED 4K TVs you can buy. It offers higher contrast and brightness than similarly priced competitors. Right now, the 55-inch model is $200 off, which is the best deal we’ve seen yet and an amazing value for a TV like this.







LG C2 OLED evo (55-inch)



The LG C2 OLED offers AI-powered image enhancements and voice activation (Alexa). It’s also game-ready, with 120hz variable refresh rate that makes it perfect for immersive gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Walmart has it at a great price after chopping $200 off the usual price.







LG 65-inch C3 OLED



The LG C3 uses LG’s latest OLED tech, with brighter Evo panels, AI-powered software, and picture enhancements. The set is now cheaper than ever after a huge discount on this 65-inch model.







TCL QM8 65-inch QLED 4K TV



TCL’s new high-end QLED TV for 2023 uses Mini LEDs for improved contrast and brightness. It’s around $600 off right now, making it a great value for shoppers who want a premium home theater display without totally breaking the bank.

Prime Day beauty deals







LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer



This retinol cream has a whopping 39,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. It comes out in a fluffy dollop of hydrating hyaluronic acid and wrinkle-fighting retinol. Get this cult-favorite product now for nearly half off.







Origins Ginzing Into The Glow Brightening Serum



This Origins brightening serum is made from vitamin-C-packed ginseng extract. Vitamin C helps slough off the dead skin cells on your face, which brightens your complexion. Right now, you can get this popular serum for almost 30% off.







Rosenice Gua Sha Jade Stone



Grab a Gua Sha stone and give yourself a whole self-care treatment for $10. Not only does it feel relaxing, but it also aids in lymphatic drainage, helps depuff, and allows your skincare to really sink into your skin.







OPAUL Hair Clips for Women



A great claw clip can really change your whole hair game. These are available in a pack of neutral colors and a pack of vivid colors, depending on if you want the clip to blend in or stand out. But the best feature of these clips is the little spikes on the inside that keep strands of hair from slipping free.







VieBeauti Lash Boosting Serum



If there’s anything that can convince me that an eyelash serum is the real deal, it’s a massive 21K reviews and nearly five stars on Amazon. This one has tons of accounts of people raving about how quickly and brilliantly the formula worked, with lots of before and after pictures to prove it. Right now, it’s on sale for just over $20 off the already reasonable price of $39.99.

Prime Day furniture deals







Serta AIR Executive Office Chair



The Serta AIR Executive Office Chair is designed to provide optimal lumbar support and includes tilt, tension, and height adjustments. Right now, it’s at the lowest price we’ve seen in months.







Aheaplus Hall Tree with Storage Bench



This discounted storage bench has plenty of shelves and hooks to maximize your space. Place it in your hallway for easy access, or stick it in a closet to keep it organized. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it priced, but it’s still a good deal. Clip the on page coupon for an additional $10 off.



Clip $10 dollar coupon on the page.







Humble Crew Kids Book Rack



The Humble Crew Kids Bookshelf is excellent for organizing books for kids aged three to eight. Made of nylon and wood, the book rack features a compact footprint while offering impressive storage capacity. It’s 40% off, a good price, but not the lowest we’ve seen.







Bush Furniture Cabot Hutch



The Bush Furniture Cabot Hutch lends extra storage space to desks at least 60 inches wide. It includes a closed compartment with a fluted glass door. Right now, it’s 22% off, but not the lowest price we’ve seen.







Angel Line Cambridge Bar Stools



Easily add more seating to your kitchen or dining area with these Cambridge bar stools. The white base and grey cushion is a neutral combination with subtle nail-head detailing. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, but $17 off is still a good deal.







Rivet Sloan Mid-Century Modern Living Room Armchair



The caramel leather and relaxed lean add to the sumptuous feel of this armchair, while the wood frame and tapered legs make it a durable piece. Though this chair was cheaper last Black Friday, we haven’t seen any discount since, so $116 off is a solid deal.

Prime Day pet deals







Petstages Dogwood Calming Dog Chew (2 pack)



The Petstages Dogwood Calming Dog Chew is one of the best chew toys you can buy, and it’s almost half off right now. We love this chew because of its durability and pet-safe materials. We haven’t ever seen this product priced this low, so now is the best time to purchase it.







Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs



The Tractive GPS Tracker is one of our favorite products for keeping an eye on our furry friends. It’s lightweight, accurate, and easy to use. And at 30% off, this is a rare deal we don’t see often.







Canada Pooch Torrential Tracker Raincoat



The best dog raincoats are comfortable and functional, and the Canada Pooch Torrential Tracker Dog Raincoat is just that. This product was our top pick for keeping small dogs dry during rainy weather. We love its sizing versatility and velcro closures to ensure a great fit. It’s a good time to pick up this raincoat at almost 50% off its regular price.







Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set



Communicating with your pet can be a daunting task, but talking dog buttons can make it easier. The Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set is a budget-conscious option for pet parents looking to better connect with their animals. This product is 32% off its regular list price, which makes it a good deal.







Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl



The Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl slows down dogs that eat too fast, decreasing the likelihood of choking, vomiting, and bloat. At 61% off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product in over a year.







Dexas MudBuster Gentle Paw Cleaner



Whether you’re dealing with your dog’s muddy paws or irritating rock salt during the winter, this handy tool takes the mess out of cleaning your dog’s paws. Right now, it’s marked down to a low price we don’t see very often.

More Prime Day deals







Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (4 Qt)



While we haven’t tested this specific model of the Ninja Foodi air fryer, Ninja’s dual-basket version is one of our top picks. Ninja makes some of the most reliable small kitchen appliances around, and you can get this air fryer for $40 less today







Amazon Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen (16GB)



Scribe is the first Kindle e-reader to support handwritten notes, using the included pen. The 10.2-inch screen also makes it the largest Kindle yet, and the battery can last for up to 12 weeks on a single charge. The 16GB model is down to $264.99, with the discount being the best we’ve seen since its arrival.







Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K



The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a budget-friendly option for streaming 4K right to your TV. This product is over 50% off right now, which is a deal we don’t see often.







Apple MacBook Air (2020)



The MacBook Air received a big boost in speed and battery life over Intel models thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, all while keeping the same sleek design. Snag one for $250 off right now, which matches its best price to date.







Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)



Amazon’s fifth-generation Echo Dot offers improved sound quality, a temperature sensor, and eero Wi-Fi extender capabilities. This $22 Prime Day deal matches the best price we’ve seen in the past.







Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer



The Dyson Supersonic almost never goes on sale, but right now you can get it for $100 off. Act fast to scoop this deal up, because the cult-favorite hair dryer is currently at its lowest price ever.







Garmin Vivoactive 4



Designed for active individuals who want to track their fitness, the Vivoactive 4 monitors your body energy along with countless other metrics and can display animated workouts right on your watch. Right now, it’s $80 off its normal price which is a great price for one of Garmin’s best entry-level wearables.







Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)



The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode that weren’t available to previous generations of the smartwatch. Now that the Series 9 is out, we’re seeing regular discounts on the previous model.







Shark Vertex IZ462H DuoClean PowerFins Cordless Vacuum



The Shark Vertex DuoClean Cordless Vacuum is a strong performer all around, picking up particles of most sizes on various surfaces smoothly and efficiently. We also love the light that illuminates your cleaning path and the flexible hose that lets you reach under low spaces better than any other cordless vac. It’s close to the lowest we’ve seen it priced right now.







Asus ROG Flow Z13 (2022)



The ROG Flow is a powerful gaming laptop that can also function as a tablet when removing the included detachable keyboard. It has a 13-inch 120Hz display, Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, and you can use it with the XG Mobile eGPU for a powerful, portable gaming solution. Save just over $300 on the MSRP with this deal.







Nespresso CitiZ



The Nespresso CitiZ is designed to fit in small and expertly decorated spaces. The stainless steel panels and streamlined structure make it both compact and aesthetically pleasing. Plus, it preheats in 25 seconds. At just $230.00, this deals matches the lowest price we’ve seen in a couple of months.







Blueair DustMagnet 5410i Tabletop Air Purifier



The Blueair DustMagnet 5410i is our favorite air purifier for removing odors. It features a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter that helps remove odors from smoke, cooking, pets, and more. Right now, it’s down to a rare low price we haven’t seen since Prime Day in July.







Vizio V-Series 2.0-Channel Soundbar



It lacks a separate subwoofer and advanced surround sound features, but buyers on a budget should definitely consider this simple 2-channel soundbar. Though we’ve seen it drop to as low as $50 on rare occasions, it’s still an excellent value at this deal price of $80.







Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)



The Echo Show 10 can display information that its screenless siblings can only read to you, and this model can even automatically turn its display to follow you. Right now, it’s down to its lowest price ever.