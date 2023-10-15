I know I’ve already mentioned it, but it really is worth saying that Julius Long is absolutely massive.

(No Limit Boxing: Zain Mohammed)

The Michigan-born, Auckland-residing monster heavyweight is known as the Towering Inferno.

Given the flame throwers around the ring, elevated away from the spectators for safety reasons, are only just higher than him, it’s an apt name.

“Let’s rock and roll,” growls our referee for this one. Indeed.

Cagey start from both ben, feinting and shadowing from Vousiutu, but he has a long way to go to get up to Long’s head.

Vousiutu lands a couple of punches to Long’s arm, that’s the only place he can reach to be fair, but Long is taunting him really.

Now Vousiutu launches himself towards Long and they tangle.

He tries it again but Long backs away in time to avoid getting caught.

The crowd are getting a bit restless…

Good action now from Vousiutu, landing a flurry of shots the head of Long, and then again. Good work from Vousiutu.

Long plays up to the crowd a bit – pantomime stuff in the heavyweights and gets a cheer from the crowd.

They want Vousiutu to throw a punch.

That’s the round, I think Vousiutu did enough to win it, but action was a bit sparse.