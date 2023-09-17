(Getty Images)

There will be some conflict within the Wallabies squad this week, with seven players coming up against the nation they were either born in or have familial roots.

Suliasi Vunivalu, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Mark Nawaqanutawase, Rob Valentini, Langi Gleeson and Issak Fines-Leleiwasa all have connections to the Pacific island nation.

(Getty Images)

Winger Vunivalu did ask Koroibete, who was part of Australia’s win over Fiji at the 2019 World Cup, if they would be targeted by the islanders.

“I was actually speaking to Marika about their last World Cup, and what they were saying, like ‘Were they like trying to aim at them, like Fijian on Fijian?’

“He said yes, they were mentioning stuff to Samu [Kerevi] like ‘Belt him, belt him’ in Fijian.

“And I was like, ‘Did Samu know?’ and he said, ‘No, I didn’t want to tell Samu about that’ but yeah I think they’ll be looking forward to the same situation this week.”

Something to look forward to then…

For his part, Fines-Leleiwasa said he was excited to potentially make his World Cup bow today – no matter who it was against.

(Getty Images)

“Definitely, two-in-the-one. Obviously, a World Cup debut and playing Fiji is pretty exciting.

“Once the 80 minutes start, I am all green and gold and can’t wait to get out there.

“I’ve been quite calm which is good. The first [pre-World Cup warm-up] game against France gave me a little indication of what it was going to be like here. The nerves are good.”

-with AAP