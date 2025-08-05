Trump says ‘pretty much up to Israel’ when asked if he backs potential occupation of Gaza

WASHINGTON — Pressed on whether he supports reported Israeli plans to occupy the entire Gaza Strip, US President Donald Trump responds, “That’s pretty much going to be up to Israel.”

Trump says his primary focus is on feeding Gazans “who are obviously not doing to well with the food.”

Trump says “Israel is going to help us with that in terms of distribution and also money.”

Israel has reportedly already funneled millions of dollars to the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, though it has yet to publicly confirm doing so, as such funding would likely be unpopular among Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s base.

Trump said eight days ago that the US would establish new food centers in Gaza, and the White House has been saying since that it will unveil a new aid distribution plan for Gaza. That has yet to rolled out, though.

Trump tells reporters that “Arab states are also going to help us with that in terms of money and possibly distribution.”