Video appears to show Jewish man detained after performing ‘two breads’ offering on Temple Mount

A video shared online purports to show a Jewish man performing an ancient sacrificial offering on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem Monday, supposedly a first in millenia, before being detained by police.

According to activists quoted by the Srugim religious news website, a man seen in the video in a white robe was carrying out the “Two Breads” offering detailed in the Torah for the Shavuot holiday, in which two loaves of leavened bread are waved by a kohen, or priest, before the altar and then consumed.

“The two breads offering was offered in the place of the [Temple] court, and was waved as prescribed in halacha by a kohen in priestly garb,” the site quotes activists saying, adding that the act was sanctioned by the rabbi of the Temple Institute. The Jewish organization advocates for the creation of a third Jewish temple on the flashpoint site, which is also considered holy to Muslims and houses the al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock shrine.

כהן בבגדי כהונה כשרים מניף את קרבן שתי הלחם על מקומה של עזרת המקדש. תראו את תבהלת הערבים ואת האלימות המשטרתית ותבינו כמה זה חשוב והיסטורי.

סרטון מהרשת הערבית. שימוש עפ”י סעיף 27א pic.twitter.com/kIToyIEPbA — ארנון סגל (@arnonsegal1) June 2, 2025

In the video, the man is seen clutching something in his hands as he tries to evade police amid a loud commotion, before it is grabbed away and he is detained by a police officer and a man dressed in Muslim religious garb.

Others are also seen being led away by police as a group of men and boys off to the side sing a traditional religious song about the rebuilding of the Temple, which Jews say stood on the site in two separate iterations in ancient times.

There is no comment on the incident from police.

Religious hardliners have made several attempts to bring sacrifices onto the site in recent years, including trying to smuggle goats in shopping bags, but have always been stopped by police in the past.

Police brawl with Orthodox Jewish men trying to smuggle a sacrificial goat into the Temple Mount compound (left) and the baby goat concealed in a Rami Levy shopping bag on May 12, 2025. (Screenshot/Twitter)

MK Zvi Sukkot of the far-right Religious Zionism party writes on X that “for the first time in 2,000 years a kosher sacrifice has been brought on the mount of the house of God. There is still a long way to go until there is full religious freedom for Jews at the holiest place for the Jewish people. But there is no reason in the world to stop someone just because they are carrying out a mitzvah and surely without hurting anyone.”

A fragile status quo governing the site forbids Jewish prayer, though National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has attempted to chip away at the rule, repeatedly declaring that Jewish prayer is allowed.

Sukkot was filmed last week walking across the holy site with an Israeli flag and declaring “The Temple Mount is in our hands,” as other politicians made a show of prostrating at the site.

In an apparent reaction to the video, Jordan issues a statement condemning “the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque/Noble sanctuary by extremist settlers and the accompanying provocative and unacceptable practices aimed at desecrating it.”