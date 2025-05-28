Five arrested in London for trying to disrupt filming of movie starring Gal Gadot

London police have arrested five people for trying to disrupt the filming of a movie starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, a statement says.

Gadot, star of “Wonder Woman” and in “Fast and Furious,” is in London to film a new thriller, “The Runner.” She has been criticized by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel groups for expressing her support of Israel since the Gaza war erupted in 2023.

Police say officers were deployed to a “filming location” in Westminster “to identify suspects wanted in connection with offences at previous film set protests and to deal with any new offenses.”

The arrests are for blocking access to a place of work. Police say in a statement posted on social media that two of the arrests are for previous protests and three for action carried out today.

“While we absolutely acknowledge the importance of peaceful protest, we have a duty to intervene where it crosses the line into serious disruption or criminality,” says Superintendent Neil Holyoak in the statement.

“I hope today’s operation shows we will not tolerate the harassment of or unlawful interference with those trying to go about their legitimate professional work in London,” the officer adds.

Pro-Palestinian protesters also disrupted a Hollywood ceremony in March when Gadot’s star on the Walk of Fame was unveiled.