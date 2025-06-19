Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s private text messages are going to be revealed in court as part of Justin Baldoni’s ongoing lawsuit. A judge has allowed Baldoni’s legal team to access Lively’s messages with Swift, which could now become part of the case. This is a shocking twist in the legal fight between Lively and Baldoni, and it also shows how Swift has been pulled into the drama, as per reports.

Baldoni’s team originally wanted to subpoena Swift directly, but they had to cancel it. Even without that subpoena, they got the info they needed from Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, who voluntarily gave it up to protect Taylor, according to Daily Mail.

Taylor’s dad steps in

Scott, who is Taylor’s financial advisor, made a deal, give them the info, and they would withdraw the subpoena against Taylor. Scott Kingsley Swift, Taylor’s father stepped in because he believed Lively’s lawyers were blackmailing Taylor, threatening to leak private texts unless she publicly supported Lively.

Baldoni’s legal letter said Lively’s lawyer, Michael Gottlieb, told Swift’s team that if she didn’t support Lively, private personal messages would be released.Swift’s team responded to this threat in writing and called it extortion, as per the report by Daily Mail.

That’s why Baldoni’s team wants Lively’s messages with Swift, to prove Lively tried to pressure a witness. Lively’s lawyer denied the blackmail claims, saying they’re totally false, as per the People magazine.

Live Events

Blake and Taylor’s friendship

Lively’s team then asked the court to remove those accusations from the record, saying they were baseless and abusive, the judge approved this request. This whole mess has damaged Swift and Lively’s friendship, they were super close for 10 years, and now they’re not speaking, as stated by Daily Mail.Swift reportedly feels “exploited” after being dragged into a lawsuit she had nothing to do with. A judge later threw out the defamation part, but Baldoni is still suing for civil extortion, invasion of privacy, and more. Baldoni’s legal filing includes screenshots of texts where Lively mentioned Swift by name. In one message, Lively called herself Khaleesi the character from Game of Thrones and said Swift was one of her dragons, reported by Daily Mail. Baldoni also claims that Swift was at a meeting in Lively’s NYC penthouse to discuss It Ends With Us script changes. But Swift’s people say she had no idea about the meeting and just walked in while it was already happening.

In a public statement, Lively’s team accused Baldoni of trying to exploit Swift’s fame to distract from the serious charges against him. They said Baldoni’s team had already admitted they got nothing directly from Taylor, which goes against what the media had reported earlier, according to the report by Daily Mail.

FAQs

Q1. Why are Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s texts being exposed?

A judge allowed Baldoni’s legal team to access Lively’s messages with Swift for evidence in the lawsuit.

Q2. Did Taylor Swift agree to give her texts?

No, Taylor didn’t hand them over. Her father, Scott Swift, gave information instead, and the subpoena against her was dropped.