‘Ancestral Living’ influencer Liver King has recently opened up about his eye injury with fans and urged them to pray for him. The star revealed that he stands a chance to lose his injured eye.

Liver King may just be the most unique kind of influencer one will find on social media. The internet personality is known for his method of ancestral living, which involves eating animal meat raw. He does it all the time on camera. However, in his past few TikToks, the star had been wearing an eye patch. Liver King is now opening up about his eye injury to his fans.

Liver King has an eye injury

Liver King whose real name is Brian Johnson has only now shown himself wearing an eye patch on his Instagram where he boasts a whopping over 2 million followers. However, the ancestral living influencer has been wearing an eye patch for some time now as his TikTok videos over the past few weeks show.

He has been donning a black eye patch on his right eye on all of his latest videos on the platform. For the longest time, it looked like the raw meat eater was not ready to talk about it but he has finally opened up on the topic.

The influencer revealed his latest Instagram post that the doctors have told him that he could lose his injured eye. His emotional revelation has fans supporting him through this difficult time.

Influencer urges fans to pray for him

The Liver King posted a video of himself sitting in a sunlit garden as he opened up about his eye. “All the doctors say, I’m gonna lose the eye,” he says before chiming in saying, “Good, I have another eye.”

“Since the injury, I have never seen more clearly, felt more deeply, or been more fulfilled” he surprisingly says. However, he also states that he doesn’t want to lose his eye. He talks about fighting to save his eye noting how he’s following the “ancestral tenet 8” which he says is “fight.”

He urges fans to send their prayers and love to him via DMs. In his caption he notes, “This injury has been humbling, to say the least, but I’m grateful as hell for its lessons.”

Liver King still hasn’t revealed how he hurt his eye.

Meet Liver King on TikTok

Liver King’s TikTok is not for the faint of heart. He has very graphic videos on there showing himself eating raw and uncooked meat.

And it’s not just any meat, you will find giant fish. Animal organs like the liver, heart, and more. In one of his more extreme videos, he also eats an alligator.

In his most recent Instagram story, the influencer shows himself biting into giant animal testicles.