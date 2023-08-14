Liverpool have agreed a deal worth £60m for the Southampton midfielder Roméo Lavia. Chelsea are also trying to sign Lavia and Liverpool must convince the 19-year-old to move to Anfield.

Jürgen Klopp is desperate to strengthen his midfield and has been stung by Chelsea winning the race to sign Moisés Caicedo from Brighton. Caicedo, who is due to undergo a medical, is moving for a British record fee of £115m.

Chelsea are also trying to sign Lavia and lodged a £55m bid for the Belgian last Friday. But Liverpool’s need for reinforcements in the middle is urgent and they have refused to give up on the player, who wants to leave Southampton after their relegation from the Premier League. Liverpool raised their bid for Lavia on Sunday night, having previously refused to go over £45m.

The worry for Klopp, though, will be that there are indications that Lavia favours a move to Chelsea.