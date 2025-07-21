Liverpool are finalizing a move for Hugo Ekitike after they reached a deal worth up to £79 million ($106m) with Eintracht Frankfurt, sources told ESPN.

The deal includes an initial fee of £69m ($92.7m) with £10m ($13.4m) in potential add-ons.

Ekitike has agreed terms on a six-year contract. A source told ESPN he has been granted permission to travel to the UK to complete the deal and is expected to arrive for a medical on Tuesday.

It is hoped that he will be able to join Liverpool for their preseason tour of Asia, which begins with a clash against AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday.

Sources told ESPN that Ekitike had long been keen on the idea of joining Liverpool, despite being linked with Newcastle United and Manchester United.

Hugo Ekitike will likely join Liverpool for their preseason tour of Asia. Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

ESPN previously reported that Newcastle saw a £64.5m ($86.3m) bid rejected by Frankfurt last week. They also rejected an approach from Liverpool for their own star striker, Alexander Isak.

Ekitike has already spoken to Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who detailed his vision for him as a No. 9 in his side.

– Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN’s daily live blog

– Arteta targets more new signings at Arsenal

– Sources: Utd close on Mbeumo before U.S. tour

The move comes after he scored 15 goals in 33 games for Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last season.

Ekitike joined Frankfurt in February 2024 from Paris Saint-Germain, who are due 20% (£13.8m) of his transfer fee this summer.

He is yet to make his international debut for France, but a source has told ESPN he believes that signing for Liverpool and playing in the Premier League could enable him to break into the national team ahead of next summer’s 2026 World Cup.