Liverpool players are set to report for preseason training on Tuesday, following the death of forward Diogo Jota, a source told ESPN.

Jota, 28, and his brother André Silva, 25, were killed in a car accident in northwest Spain last week. Liverpool boss Arne Slot and a number of the first-team squad attended the brothers’ funeral in Gondomar, Portugal, on Saturday.

Some players had initially been due to report for preseason testing last Friday, however those plans were postponed in light of Jota’s passing.

It is now expected that the squad will report at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday as they begin to gear up for the new campaign.

Thousands of messages and floral tributes have been left outside Anfield since Diogo Jota’s death. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

The Premier League champions are scheduled to play a preseason friendly against Championship side Preston North End at Deepdale on Sunday, however it is uncertain at this stage whether the game will go ahead.

Over the past few days, thousands of messages and floral tributes have been left outside Anfield as a mark of respect to Jota and his brother.

In a statement, Liverpool described the brothers’ death as an “unimaginable” loss. Captain Virgil van Dijk said he was “absolutely devastated and in total disbelief.”