JURGEN KLOPP was left fuming after Curtis Jones was given a “harsh” red card against Tottenham.

The Liverpool midfielder received his marching orders after 25 minutes for a tackle on Yves Bissouma.

But Gary Neville felt the punishment was harsh as his foot slipped over the ball before making contact with Bissouma’s leg at an awkward angle.

The Sky Sports pundit said: “I know when you’re doing someone, I’ve done it myself. He wasn’t there to do someone.

“He’s showing him the end motion which looks bad but that’s not how it’s ended up there. His foot has just slipped over the top of the ball.

“I think he’s gone to try to tackle the ball. It’s not for me a red card.”

His colleague Jamie Redknapp agreed, saying Jones was unfortunate to see red.

“I think it’s extremely harsh. He’s trying to nick the ball away from Bissouma.

“It doesn’t look good don’t get me wrong but for me it’s not a red card. A yellow card would have sufficed in that situation.”

