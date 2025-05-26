Liverpool are set to stage a victory parade on Monday to celebrate winning the Premier League title.

Liverpool clinched the title with a 5-1 demolition of Tottenham Hotspur last month and lifted the trophy at Anfield on Sunday following a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

An open top bus will move through Liverpool this afternoon Carl Recine/Getty Images

The parade is expected to start at 2.30 p.m. BST (9.30 a.m.ET) at Allerton Maze in the south of the city before travelling northbound on Queens Drive, towards the Fiveways roundabout and on to the Rocket flyover.

It is expected to last between three and five hours. The 15-kilometre parade route will be the same one used following the club’s 2019 Champions League triumph, as well as the parade to celebrate their Carabao Cup and FA Cup victories in 2022.

Liverpool City Council has encouraged anyone who wants to watch the parade in-person to carefully plan their journeys to and from the route.