Liverpool are progressing in talks to sign striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, sources told ESPN.

The Premier League champions have been assessing their options as they look to strengthen their front line, with uncertainty remaining over the future of forward Darwin Núñez.

ESPN reported Tuesday that Liverpool turned down a €67.5 million (£78.5m) bid for Luis Díaz from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool enquired about Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak this week, although they never submitted a formal offer after being told he was unavailable.

Liverpool are chasing a deal for Hugo Ekitike amid interest from Newcastle and Manchester United.

Liverpool have turned their attention to Ekitike, who had interested Newcastle, and a bid is expected to follow in the coming days although talks have advanced quickly from early stages.

Sources told ESPN that Manchester United are also interested in the forward, although ESPN sources have said he prefers a move to Anfield.

Sources told ESPN that Newcastle saw a £64.9m bid rejected by Frankfurt earlier this week.

Eddie Howe’s side now find themselves priced out of a move for Ekitike, with Frankfurt demanding between €80m and €90m.

Ekitike registered 22 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for Frankfurt last season after joining the Bundesliga club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.