Liverpool are expected to table a fourth bid for Roméo Lavia after their third offer, worth about £45m, was rejected by Southampton.

The Championship club are determined to hold out for £50m for the 19-year-old Belgium midfielder. Lavia, also admired by Chelsea, is a key target for Liverpool as they continue to rebuild their midfield after the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Lavia, whom Southampton signed from Manchester City for an initial £10.5m last summer, was on the bench for the Saints’ opening-day victory at Sheffield Wednesday last Friday.

Quick Guide How do I sign up for sport breaking news alerts? Show Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhone or the Google Play store on Android by searching for ‘The Guardian’.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the Menu button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications. Thank you for your feedback.

Mohamed Salah is committed to Liverpool and will not be the next high-profile player to move to Saudi Arabia, his agent has confirmed.

The Egypt international is the latest Liverpool player linked with the Saudi Pro League, with reports over the weekend claiming Al-Ittihad are prepared to offer the 31-year-old a two-year contract worth €180m (£141m). Al-Ittihad, who recently bought Fabinho from Liverpool for £40m, would also be willing to tempt the club with a bid of about £52m.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, however, has ruled out Liverpool’s leading striker following former his former teammates Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané to Saudi Arabia this summer.

“If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer,” he tweeted. “Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Salah signed a new three-year contract at Liverpool last summer that makes him the highest-paid player in the club’s history.

skip past newsletter promotion Sign up to Football Daily Kick off your evenings with the Guardian’s take on the world of football “,”newsletterId”:”the-fiver”,”successDescription”:”We’ll send you Football Daily every weekday”}” clientOnly> Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. after newsletter promotion

The Saudi Pro League advance on Anfield has disrupted Jürgen Klopp’s midfield rebuild and left Liverpool seeking a new defensive midfielder. The club have had two bids rejected for Southampton’s Roméo Lavia, who is valued at £50m by the Championship side.