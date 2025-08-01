Liverpool have confirmed summer signing Florian Wirtz will wear the No.7 shirt for the upcoming season following the departure of Luis Díaz to Bayern Munich.

Diaz joined the German side in a £65.5 million ($86m) deal earlier this week. Wirtz will inherit the Colombia international’s shirt number following his £100m move from Bayer Leverkusen in June.

Milos Kerkez, who joined the club from Bournemouth earlier this summer will wear the No. 6 while fellow new signing Jeremie Frimpong has chosen No. 30, the number he had at previous club Leverkusen.

Striker Hugo Ekitike, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt last week, will wear the No. 22 jersey. In the goalkeeping department, Giorgi Mamardashvili is No. 25, Freddie Woodman No. 28 and Armin Pecsi No. 41.

Meanwhile, defender Conor Bradley has switched from No. 84 to No. 12, and midfielder Trey Nyoni changed from No. 98 to No. 42.