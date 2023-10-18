The Liverpool midfielder, who qualifies for Wales through her Llanrhaeadr born mother, joins Newtown raised Bristol City forward Carrie Jones in representing Powys in the Welsh squad.

Gemma Grainger’s squad take on Germany on Friday, October 27th and Denmark on October 31st.

The fixtures are part of the first ever UEFA Women’s Nations League competition, where Wales will face Iceland, Denmark and Germany in League A.

The competition is also a potential opportunity for Grainger’s side to guarantee a qualification place for the 2025 UEFA Women’s EURO competition.

Following the October camp, Wales will have back-to-back home matches in December to end the campaign, starting against Iceland at the Cardiff City Stadium on December 1st and Germany at the Swansea.com Stadium on December 5th.

Wales currently prop up the group following a disastrous start to the qualification process with a shock defeat in Iceland in the group opener followed by a 5-1 thrashing at home to Denmark last month.

Holland has proven a key player for club and country.

The Wales international spent four years in the USA playing for the University of Kansas prior to joining the Reds and, before her experience in America, had been part of Manchester City’s development programme.

She signed a new contract with Liverpool in July 2022 after helping Matt Beard’s team win the FA Women’s Championship title and promotion.

Holland’s development continued in the Barclays Women’s Super League in the 2022-23 season, providing four goals from 19 appearances as the Reds finished seventh.

That form earned the 25 year old the award for Players’ Player of the Year.

Holland committed her future to the club again by penning another contract extension ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.