Diogo Jota made 182 appearances for Liverpool in five years at the club. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota has died alongside his brother, André Silva, in a car crash near Zamora, Spain in the early hours of Thursday morning, the Civil Guard told the Associated Press. He was 28 years old.

Liverpool football club, the Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) also confirmed the incident.

The news comes just weeks after Jota married his long-term partner, Rute Cardoso, with whom he had three children.

Spain’s Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the western Spanish city.

The Spanish Civil Guard is one of the two national law enforcement agencies of Spain. They are a separate organisation to the police.

They said they are investigating the cause of the incident. They said there were no other vehicles involved.

The Provincial Zamora Council, a local government body who first reported the accident, said that the car caught fire.

Jota made 182 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Wolves in 2020. He lifted the Premier League title in May, having previously won the FA Cup and two Carabao Cups in his five years at the club.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” the club said in a statement.”

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andrés family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

He began his career at Portuguese side Paços de Ferreira and also enjoyed spells at Atlético Madrid and FC Porto.

Jota also won 49 international caps for Portugal, during which he won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and again last month, scoring 14 goals.

His brother, 25-year-old André Silva, was also a professional footballer, playing with lower divison Portuguese club Penafiel.

The FPF said in a statment: “The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva in Spain this morning.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community.

“The Portuguese Football Federation would like to offer the deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and André, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the respective clubs of the players.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has asked UEFA to hold a minute’s silence ahead of our national team’s match against Spain in the Women’s European Championship on Thursday.

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”