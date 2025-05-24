Liverpool are leading the race to sign Germany international Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, sources have told ESPN.

Wirtz had been expected to remain in his homeland next season, either staying put at Leverkusen or joining Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich. However, it is now understood that Liverpool are the frontrunners to land his signature should he decide to leave the BayArena this summer.

The 22-year-old — who has registered 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances for Leverkusen — is keen on a move to Anfield, sources have told ESPN.

A deal is yet to be struck between Liverpool and Leverkusen, with the German side valuing a deal for Wirtz at around £126 million (€150m), however there is already dialogue ongoing between the two clubs over the £30m transfer of full-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong — who has scored 30 goals and provided 44 assists for Leverkusen and is close friends with Wirtz– is expected to become Liverpool’s first signing of the summer, with the Netherlands international having successfully undergone his medical this week.

Bayern had been confident they would be able to sign Wirtz from Leverkusen, either this summer or in 2026. However, over the past few days, sentiment has shifted and there is now increasing belief that the midfielder is leaning towards a move to the Premier League.

Speaking on Saturday at a fan festival at Bayern Park, Bayern president Herbert Hainer said: “Max Eberl [Bayern’s director of sport] informed me that Florian Wirtz is probably leaning towards Liverpool. I can’t say how things will transpire with Leverkusen.”

Wirtz is rated highly at Anfield, having demonstrated the ability to play in a variety of attacking positions for both club and country. He had also been linked with a move to Manchester City and been earmarked as a potential replacement for the outgoing Kevin De Bruyne.

However, following conversations with Leverkusen and Wirtz’s representatives, City opted to walk away from the negotiating table last week, with a source telling ESPN that club bosses did not view the deal as financially workable.

