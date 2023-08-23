Liverpool’s chief executive, Billy Hogan, has admitted the club are in a “holding pattern” regarding the full reopening of the redeveloped Anfield Road Stand because of the uncertainty caused by their contractors ceasing trading.

The Buckingham Group announced last week that it had filed a notice to appoint administrators and while administration has not yet taken place all work has halted with the entire upper tier still to be completed.

Liverpool had previously announced there would be a phased opening of the £80m upgrade because of delays in the work schedule and that is likely to continue well into October at least.

“Effectively major work stopped on the site on Thursday morning,” Hogan told the club’s website. “Timing, obviously, is incredibly fluid right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty around where we are and obviously in time that will become more clear. It’s important that we don’t want to set any false expectations.

“We are in a bit of a holding pattern right now based on the news that we got on Thursday and that needs to reach its conclusion before we can truly start to take the next steps.

“But if Buckingham does enter into administration then we’ll need to address any delays that may arise from completing the new stand as a result of that. Obviously we talked about having the stand fully open in October, clearly we have discussed the uncertainly that this announcement creates.

“We are still aiming for October but what we’re working through now is to put a plan in place. I know this is incredibly disappointing and frustrating.”

Just the lower tier of the Anfield Road Stand was open for Liverpool’s first home match of the season against Bournemouth, meaning capacity was reduced to 50,000 and a long way short of the 61,000 expected when it is fully operational.