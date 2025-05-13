Liverpool boss Arne Slot took a short break to Ibiza, Spain as he celebrated his side’s Premier League title victory.
The Dutch coach guided Liverpool to their 20th top-flight league title — and their second of the Premier League era — in his debut season with the club having succeeded Jürgen Klopp.
Hahahaha pic.twitter.com/UVYndipW8H
— PM (@____PM1O) May 12, 2025
Slot was spotted in Ibiza where he was welcomed to the stage at one beach bar while Queen’s “We are the Champions” played in the background.
Meanwhile, a group of Liverpool players are instead reportedly heading to a Dubai.
Liverpool play again on Monday away to Brighton in their penultimate game of the season before ending with a home game against Crystal Palace on May 25 when they will hoist the Premier League trophy.
