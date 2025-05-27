A man was detained after a car drove into a crowd at Liverpool’s title celebration. Getty

Merseyside Police have said that the incident of a car colliding with pedestrians in Liverpool city center during Liverpool Football Club’s Premier League victory parade is not being treated as terrorism.

The police confirmed the arrest of a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area and in a news conference, the assistant chief constable said they believe him to be the driver of the car. It is also believed that he acted alone.

A representative of the North West Ambulance Service confirmed that 27 people were taken to hospital, where four people remain including two with serious injuries. A total of 47 people were injured.

Liverpool City Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram told the BBC there were “still four people who are very, very ill in hospital … We are hoping of course that they pull through.”

The Chief Fire Officer of Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service added that four people — including one child — were trapped under the vehicle.

Several police cars and ambulances responded to the incident on Water Street, and an air ambulance also arrived at the scene.

A video on social media showed a car driving into fans lining the street, at one point appearing to swerve away from the most densely crowded area.

Police surrounded the vehicle shortly afterward, and other videos showed angry fans attempting to reach the driver.

In a written statement shortly after the incident, Merseyside Police said: “We are currently dealing with reports of a RTC [road traffic collision] in Liverpool city centre. We were contacted at just after 6pm [BST] today, Mon 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained.

In a later statement, the police said: “We would ask people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding tonight’s incident on Water Street in Liverpool city centre.

“We can confirm the man arrested is a 53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area.”

Liverpool issued a statement saying: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

The incident came as hundreds of thousands of supporters lined the city’s streets to celebrate Liverpool winning the Premier League title.

Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, said in a statement on social media: “The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident.

“I’m being kept updated on development and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

The Premier League said in a statement: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”

Former Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp said in a post on Instagram on Tuesday: “My family and I are shocked and devastated. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are injured and affected. You’ll never walk alone.”

On behalf of FIFA, president Gianni Infantino offered thoughts and prayers to everyone affected.

“Football stands together with Liverpool FC and all fans of the club following the horrific incident,” he said in a post on X.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.