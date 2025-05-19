A rotated Liverpool side failed to win for the third consecutive time since winning the Premier League as they lost 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The visitors, encouraged by a joyous traveling Kop, took the lead inside 10 minutes when Mohamed Salah’s flick played in Conor Bradley, who beat his marker before finding Harvey Elliott inside the box.

Bradley should have put the Reds two goals ahead later on in the first half after he was found by Federico Chiesa, but it looked as though he was caught in two minds about whether to cross or shoot with a clipped effort that sailed past the far post.

The Seagulls were rewarded for their encouraging forward play when Yasin Ayari finished accurately past Alisson after being picked out by Brajan Gruda, but Dominik Szoboszlai restored Liverpool’s lead before the break when his intended cross ended up in the back of the net.

Salah had the first big chance to score after the restart but somehow missed with the goal wide open from Cody Gakpo’s cutback. Alisson was required minutes later with a big save to deny Danny Welbeck from close range.

Arne Slot made three changes after the hour mark to rotate his side, but it was a Brighton substitute that would make an instant impact as Kaoru Mitoma scored four minutes after coming on. The home side then got themselves in front when Jack Hinshelwood, who was substituted on with his cousin Harry Howell, connected with Matt O’Riley’s cross to give his side their first lead of the game.

The loss means Liverpool’s maximum total is now 86 points with a win against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Positives

A first Premier League start for Chiesa came much to the delight of the supporters, who took just two minutes to begin singing his name. Liverpool looked impressive when playing out from the back and put together several promising attacks that were well worked.

Negatives

Liverpool conceded a notable amount of shots and switched off momentarily for two of Brighton’s three goals, but that could be down to the expected lower intensity after already winning the title.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Arne Slot, 6 — A positive team selection blended experience with some fringe players, which made for an attacking match. Slot allowed his two advanced midfielders — Elliott and Szoboszlai — to rotate when pressing and that looked to work well as a potential system that could be deployed next season.

Player ratings

GK Alisson, 7 — Unlucky with the first goal he conceded with an effort that was scuffed into the corner, but he got a strong hand to Welbeck’s free kick in the second half. Denied Welbeck again before the hour mark. Little he could do about any of the goals he conceded.

DF Kostas Tsimikas, 6 — Positioned well and kept his flank shut down for most of the game. Nothing in the challenge from him that saw the home fans claim for a penalty.

DF Jarell Quansah, 5 — Assured in his work and composed when playing out from the back, and stopped a developing Brighton counterattack in the second half before Salah’s big chance, but allowed Hinshelwood to find space to score for Brighton’s third.

DF Ibrahima Konaté, 5 — Didn’t make any notable defensive errors but could have commanded the line better for the first goal, with Liverpool set too high after the second ball. Kept things simple when transitioning the ball forwards.

DF Conor Bradley, 6 — Celebrated signing a new contract with an excellent assist, nutmegging his marker before skipping to the byline and cutting the ball back to Elliott. Should have scored with his effort inside the box that didn’t trouble the goalkeeper, and didn’t do enough to stop Ayari’s run beyond the line.

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 6 — Swept up attacks and dropped between defenders to progress the play. Could have been deeper when Ayari made a run off him for the equalizer in the first half.

MF Dominik Szoboszlai, 7 — Pressed well from midfield in strong cohesion with Elliott, who assisted him when the Hungary international caught the goalkeeper out with a whipped cross that found the far corner.

MF Harvey Elliot, 7 — Timed his run perfectly to connect with Bradley’s cutback to open the scoring, and then got an assist for Szoboszlai’s effort.

FW Cody Gakpo, 6 — Unlucky with an effort that had the goalkeeper worried early on. Somehow didn’t leave the pitch with an assist after he cut back to Salah in the second half before being replaced.

FW Federico Chiesa, 7 — A positive performance in his first Premier League start for Liverpool saw the 27-year-old unlucky not to get an assist after finding Bradley in space during the first half. Found space impressively on transitions by holding his run and drifting towards the edge of the box.

FW Mohamed Salah, 5 — Miscued his effort from close range with the goal open, in what might have been his worst miss of the season. Played a part in Liverpool’s first goal with a well-picked-out pass to Bradley.

Mohamed Salah was unable to be impactful as his Liverpool side lost 3-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Luis Díaz (Gakpo 63′), 5 — Positive on the ball against his marker when looking to work angles on his right foot but overall ineffective.

Darwin Núñez (Chiesa 63′), 6 — Almost got an assist shortly after coming on when cutting the ball back to Bradley. Stretched the opposition defence with runs in behind.

Curtis Jones (Szoboszlai 64′), 6 — Progressed the ball accurately from midfield. Counter-pressed quickly to win back possession after his team lost the ball.

Wataru Endo (Bradley 77′), N/R — Introduced for Bradley in the second half, which saw him mark his Japan international compatriot in Mitoma. Not tight enough to the crosser before Brighton took the lead, but Liverpool should have shuffled over as a team, while Salah didn’t track back.