Alexis Mac Allister has had his red card against Bournemouth overturned and will be available for Liverpool’s next three games after his suspension was quashed.

The Argentinian was sent off by referee Thomas Bramall for a high challenge on Bournemouth’s Ryan Christie, with VAR Paul Tierney choosing not to overrule him.

But Liverpool appealed against the dismissal and succeeded when an FA panel decided Bramall had made a mistake, meaning the World Cup winner will now be available for their Premier League games against Newcastle, Aston Villa and Wolves.

Mac Allister, a £35m summer signing from Brighton, was making his home debut on Saturday.

An FA statement read: “An independent Regulatory Commission has removed Alexis Mac Allister’s three-match suspension following a claim of wrongful dismissal.

The early weeks of the Premier League campaign have seen a spate of questionable decisions, the latest of which saw Takehiro Tomiyasu dismissed for two yellow cards in Arsenal’s win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Prior to that, referee Simon Hooper and the VAR officials from Manchester United’s win over Wolves were stood down for the second gameweek, after they opted against awarding a penalty for a clear infringement by goalkeeper Andre Onana in the final minutes.