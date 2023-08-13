RENNES will demand a fee of around £47million if Manchester City firm up their interest in flying winger Jeremy Doku.

The Treble winners have shown interest in the 21-year-old as they look to replace Riyad Mahrez.

1 Man City are interested in signing Doku Credit: Getty

Michael Olise of Crystal Palace was one option — but he is now facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines through injury.

So Doku, who is a Belgium team-mate of Kevin De Bruyne, has now emerged as a possible alternative.

Rennes are unlikely to let him leave without a fight — but know the player is keen on a move to the Etihad.

The Telegraph previously reported that the Ligue 1 side will likely demand a fee in the region of £43m to £52m for Doku this summer.

Liverpool had previously expressed an interest in signing the winger, with Jurgen Klopp targeting him as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

He came close to swapping Anderlecht for Anfield in 2018, but instead decided to join Rennes.

The Reds have continued to keep tabs on him, but they are yet to make a bid.

And now Man City are expected to win the transfer race.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS – BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

City boss Pep Guardiola has already introduced two new players to his squad this summer.

Matteo Kovacic joined the club in a £30m transfer from Chelsea in June.

And Josko Gvardiol became one of the most expensive defenders of all time when he completed a £78m move to the Etihad from RB Leipzig last month.