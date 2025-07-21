Luis Díaz remains determined to leave Liverpool during the summer transfer window and is hoping that Bayern Munich will make a new offer in the coming days to try to convince the English club, a source has told ESPN.

Liverpool rejected a €67.5 million ($78.6m) bid from the German side last week, but a source told ESPN that the Bundesliga giants are preparing a new offer of around €70m plus add-ons as they have earmarked the Colombia winger as a priority signing.

Díaz had his most prolific season with Liverpool last year, scoring 17 goals to help them win the Premier League title. However, at 28, he has decided to move on and, according to a source, has made this clear to Liverpool officials on several occasions.

In fact, Díaz’s initial idea was to continue his career at Barcelona as the Catalan club saw him as the ideal signing to complement Lamine Yamal and Raphina in attack.

According to sources, Barça made an offer of around £65m to sign Luis Díaz but after Liverpool turned it down, they decided to look for other alternatives.

Barça also tried unsuccessfully to sign Nico Williams and have decided to opt for the signing of Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. The source told ESPN that Bayern are now the European club bidding the highest to sign Diaz.

Liverpool have been inflexible so far, but with more than a month to go before the transfer window closes, the source expects the English club to lower their stance at some point.

Díaz still has two years left on his contract with Liverpool, who have tried, unsuccessfully to extend his contract.

Information from ESPN’s Beth Lindop was used in this report.