Liverpool get the second half underway. No changes. Reed looks to have got over his dead leg and is fine to continue.

Half-time postbag. “Liverpool’s midfield has been poor. Mac Allister, who was so dynamic before his injury, is now a distinct downgrade on Wataru Endo. Curtis Jones, generally an accelerant, has had no fire to work with. And to be honest, I keep forgetting Gravenberch is at Liverpool, even when he’s on the field. It’s strange to see a Klopp midfield be that listless” – Kári Tulinius “I get that Gomez has the defensive ability to fill in at left back, but he is so right-footed that he is woeful in attack. Reinforcements during January, please!” – Joe Pearson “If Klopp can’t get Mo out of his players today, the poor folks within earshot of grumpy Liverpool fans aren’t going to hear the Endo of it” – Peter Oh “And breathe…” – Richard Hirst

Worrying scenes for Fulham just before the break, incidentally. Reed really felt the impact of Kelleher’s knee on his thigh as the pair fairly contested that throw, which was bouncing loose. As everyone else walked off for half time, he stayed down, and took a while to get up before hobbling slowly off the pitch, effing and jeffing in pain. A dead leg, maybe. On Sky, pundit Steve Sidwell points out that you really need to keep moving after a clatter like that, so 15 minutes in the changing room isn’t exactly ideal. Let’s see if he comes back out. It’ll be a blow for Fulham if he doesn’t, because he’s been one of Fulham’s best players, which is saying something because the bar for that has been set high tonight.

Half-time entertainment. What Liverpool would give for the return of Salah right now, eh.

45 min +3: Fulham fling the throw in from the left. It bounces through to Kelleher, who claims and bumps into Reed. The Fulham player stays down, while Liverpool counter. Gomez, of all people, rasps a decent long-range effort inches wide of the bottom left, though Leno had it covered.

45 min +2: Kelleher races out of his goal to deal with a long pass. He’s pressured by Reed, and his pass puts Konate in a spot of bother, with Pereira closing in. Konate knocks out for a throw, just in time. Liverpool really need the whistle, and an opportunity to regroup. The collective noggin has gone.

45 min: Van Dijk seethes over the award of a common-or-garden free kick. He could do with hearing the half-time whistle, which is coming along after three additional minutes.

44 min: Pereira pelts a shot straight at Kelleher. Easy for the keeper, but Fulham continue to make chances.

43 min: Leno takes a while over a goal kick. Not for the first time, either. He may be testing the referee’s patience. Meanwhile on the touchline, Klopp continues to shake his head in hot fury.

42 min: Mac Allister is manhandled as he plays the ball towards Diaz, who spins into space. Liverpool’s attack is stopped as the referee whistles late for a free kick. Klopp is beyond livid and hops around in the Riverdance style. The referee offers a sheepish hand of apology. “You have to take your hat off to Fulham’s recruitment strategy,” writes Charles Antaki. “They’ve found a new player who shares a name with the Willian of old, but this one is astonishingly quick, subtle, hard-working and effective. What a goal! Hopefully Arsenal are looking on and can snap him up before the window closes.”

40 min: Jota tries to play a wall pass off Diaz, who falls over. The ball trickles through to Leno, who waits awhile to pick up, forcing Jota to sprint in to hurry him up. The clock-management grift annoys the Liverpool fans, which is the whole point. Fulham’s gameplan working perfectly.

38 min: Robinson tears down the left before looping in a cross from the byline. The ball drops to Decordova-Reid, momentarily alone on the penalty spot. He declines to shoot first time, and it costs him, Diaz racing in to whip the ball off his toe and out for a corner. Nothing comes of the resulting set-piece.

37 min: Mac Allister bashes the free kick witlessly into the Fulham wall.

36 min: Leno and Willian half-clear the corner, but Jota picks up possession to the right of the D and draws a clumsy foul from Jimenez. This free kick is in Trent Alexander-Arnold country. Oh.

35 min: Jones makes something out of very little with a determined scuttle down the left. A corner, from which Jones shoots from a tight angle. Deflected. Another corner coming up.

34 min: Fulham are pressing tenaciously and Liverpool aren’t coping particularly well with it. Anfield very quiet now.

32 min: A replay shows Van Dijk standing on Jimenez’s foot. The referee saw it, and waved play on to Fulham’s advantage, but the Liverpool captain, already on a booking, wants to watch himself here. Another poor challenge and he could be walking.

31 min: More of the same. Liverpool are bossing possession, but Fulham are quite happy to let them do so. The hosts extremely ponderous as they look in vain for the killer pass.

29 min: Fulham are holding their shape impressively. Liverpool can’t get anything going in the final third. No way through. The away side doing a number on their hosts right now. Not only are Fulham holding their shape but it looks like Andreas Pereira (top) is throwing some shapes as he tussles with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones. Photograph: Jon Super/AP Updated at 15.56 EST

27 min: Liverpool are a bit rattled. That’s further illustrated when Gravenberch grabs the ball for a throw, but too eagerly, the ball yet to cross the line and fly out of play. Anfield not a happy place right now, with the exception of one corner of the stadium of course.

26 min: Willian floats the resulting free kick into the Liverpool box. Tosin wins a header on the left-hand corner of the six-yard box and sends the ball across the face of goal. Kelleher is allowed to gather with ease, nobody in Fulham responding. That was a decent chance.

24 min: Van Dijk sticks a hand in Pereira’s face as the pair contest a loose ball. A garden-variety hand-off. Pereira twists and flips on the ground in the landed-fish fashion. Liverpool’s captain is booked, which is fair enough, but Jurgen Klopp is far from happy at Pereira’s theatrics, and makes his feelings known to the fourth official.

23 min: Here’s a worrying stat for Liverpool. Fulham’s record when scoring first this season? Eleven wins, one draw. A stat that no doubt these Fulham fans are aware of. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters Updated at 15.45 EST

22 min: Liverpool keep Fulham pinned back, though, and Jota floats a cross from the left to the far stick. Elliott hooks over from close range. His blushes are spared when the flag correctly goes up for offside.

21 min: That’s a fine finish by Willian, but Liverpool wrapped that one up with a bow. Liverpool try to come straight back at Fulham, Elliot winning a corner down the right, but nothing comes of it.

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Fulham (Willian 19) Liverpool looked uncertain in defence a minute ago; they’re even worse now. Van Dijk’s clearing header is woefully weak. Pereira, on the right-hand edge of the box, dribbles forward, then cuts back for Willian, who takes a couple of touches to the right before threading a low shot past the spinning Van Dijk and into the bottom right! Fulham’s Willian fires the ball through the legs of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk … Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters And into the net to open the scoring at Anfield. Photograph: Matt West/Shutterstock Willian of Fulham celebrates his tidy finish. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Updated at 15.31 EST

18 min: Reed streams down the middle of the park and lays off to Pereira, who thinks about shooting from the edge of the D but instead attempts a cute pass into the box towards … well, nobody in particular. Kelleher should claim, but Konate isn’t sure whether his keeper is coming and steps across to blooter away from danger.

17 min: Liverpool have enjoyed 67 percent of possession so far. Neither keeper has seriously been tested yet.

16 min: Jota latches onto a ball dropping in the Fulham box, and bobbles a right-to-left diagonal shot away from Leno and across the face of goal. Nobody in red taking a gamble; nobody there to poke home.

15 min: Willian has the chance to release Robinson down the left, but underhits a simple pass and allows Bradley to intercept and clear. Had Willian found his man, Liverpool were in a spot of bother there.

14 min: Gomez nicks the ball off a dithering Decordova-Reid. Liverpool prepare to swarm forward, with the Fulham defence light, but the referee blows for a fairly soft free kick.

12 min: Jota brings down a long Van Dijk pass in elegant style, and races down the left flank. He checks back but there’s nobody in the middle. Gomez arrives on the overlap, and on his 200th appearance for Liverpool, shanks into the Anfield Road end. The resulting goal kick sees Leno slip and fall on his backside in the silent-movie style, much to everyone’s amusement.

10 min: A free kick for Liverpool just inside the Fulham half. Everyone lines up on the edge of the Fulham box. Elliott dinks in. The flag pops up for offside. This match hasn’t quite got going yet.

9 min: Diaz plays a sensational reverse pass down the left to release Jota into acres. He reaches the box and he’s within his right to shoot, but tries to find Elliott in the middle instead. Robinson intercepts and clears.

8 min: Elliott gently shovels a pass down the inside-right for Bradley, bombing along on the overlap. Bradley dinks into the middle, where Leno flops and smothers. A fine combination between the Liverpool youngsters. Fulham keeper Bernd Leno makes a save. Photograph: Ryan Browne/Shutterstock Updated at 15.40 EST

7 min: Castagne’s loose backpass forces Leno to come a long way out of his box to deal with the situation. Liverpool swarm the keeper, but Leno keeps his nerve and clears.

6 min: Tosin clanks a loose pass straight to Gravenberch, and suddenly Liverpool are pouring forward. Jones takes the first shot of the evening. Straight at Leno, who handles well.

5 min: Liverpool settle down and stroke it around. Probe, pass, probe. Fulham sit back waiting to intercept and counter, which they nearly do through Jimenez, who miscontrols. A pattern set?

4 min: Some boos from the away section for former Fulham starlet Harvey Elliott. It’s still technically panto season, right? Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott doesn’t let the boos, or the presence of Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, affect him as he attempts to acrobatically control the ball. Photograph: Paul Ellis/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 15.22 EST

3 min: Otherwise, it’s all a bit shapeless as both teams struggle to retain possession. The ball pinging about seemingly at random.

2 min: A couple of very early, confident touches for Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stand-in, Conor Bradley. That should help the young right-back settle.

Fulham kick off. They’re kicking towards the Kop in this first half.

The teams are out! A proper big-game atmosphere at Anfield. Anticipation crackles around all four corners of the famous old ground. Liverpool in red, Fulham in white. We’ll be off after a quick blast of Gerry and the Pacemakers. “The 1993 League Cup 5-0 win for Liverpool against Fulham was the second leg of the tie,” recalls Paul Oakes. “The first was played in torrential rain at Fulham, where we enjoyed the elements on an uncovered East Terrace. Liverpool gave a few kids a debut, and one of them even scored in Liverpool’s 3-1 win. That got him a game in the second leg as a reward, and he scored five. Wonder what happened to that Fowler lad?”

Klopp’s also asked if he’s got his wedding ring firmly wedged onto his finger this time, having briefly lost it while celebrating the 4-2 win over Newcastle on New Year’s Day. “I have made a lot of mistakes in my life, some of them twice, some of them three times. Let’s see how I do this time!”

Jurgen Klopp speaks to Sky Sports. “Conor Bradley is a good player … do we have an alternative by the way ?! [laughs] … he is really impressive … of course we trust him … we are pretty young on the bench but that’s how it is and it’s fine … we know what’s at stake … we know what it would mean for Fulham to go through so we have to make sure everyone realises it means a lot to us as well … it’s important we make a proper game of it … we played recently against Fulham and it was a wild one … I didn’t need that to know how good a team Fulham are and a manager Marco Silva is … it’s a really tough one … we have to make sure for them it is tough as well.”

Marco Silva talks to Sky. “It is one of the most difficult tests in this country for sure … we have to be at the top level to be competitive … we have two players away at the African cup and one or two injuries … we have to try to get a result that gives us a chance to decide the game at home … the goal for the competition is to go until the end … we are not favourites but we are here and we are ready to fight … the pressure is on them … we have our part to play … we are going for it.”

More on those aforementioned Fulham-Liverpool League Cup clashes of old, courtesy of Richard Hirst. 10-0? Nah, don’t remember that, far too long ago. But November 1983, that’s a different matter. Fulham, third from bottom of the then Division Two, going three matches, two with extra time, against Liverpool. 330 minutes which should have ended in Fulham’s favour: I can still see in my mind’s eye Ray Houghton, then of Fulham, not yet of Liverpool, jinking in from the left past two players, arriving in the middle of the box and ……… carrying on jinking to the right instead of shooting. My head is still in my hands. As the late, lamented David Lacey of this parish said (of course I still have the cutting inside the programme) ‘few sides can claim to have slugged it out with Liverpool over 5 1/2 hours and emerged beaten but looking fresher and with any number of reasons why the result might have gone the other way’. Yes it was failure, but glorious, which is all supporters of most clubs can hope for. But tonight might, just might, be different. COYW.

Liverpool make five changes to the XI that started the 2-0 FA Cup win at Arsenal. Caoimhín Kelleher, Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota, Ryan Gravenberch and Conor Bradley replace Alisson, Jarell Quansah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, who are benched, and the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. Fulham also make five changes from their FA Cup starting selection, in the wake of their 1-0 win over Rotherham United. Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, João Palhinha, Willian and Raúl Jiménez return; Marek Rodák, Kenny Tete, Harry Wilson, Saša Lukić and Rodrigo Muniz all drop to the bench. Updated at 14.37 EST

The teams Liverpool: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Bradley, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz.

Subs: Alisson, Nunez, Gakpo, Clark, Gordon, McConnell, Quansah, Nyoni, Beck. Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, De Cordova-Reid, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Jimenez.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Wilson, Cairney, Ream, Rodrigo Muniz, Lukic, Vinicius, Francois. Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire). Updated at 14.16 EST