The last time the Cherries visited, Jurgen Klopp’s side ran out 9-0 winners, albeit they lost on the south coast earlier this year.

Still, while this has been a difficult summer for the Reds, this is a huge test for new Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola.

There were certainly elements of Liverpool’s performance at Chelsea that improved on last season, although the lack of a defensive midfielder is real worry.

Here’s everything you need to know…

Read More

Date, kick-off time and venue

Liverpool vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 3pm kick-off time on Saturday August 19, 2023.

Anfield in Liverpool will host.

Where to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it takes place behind the 3pm blackout imposed across English football at the time.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm on Saturday on BBC One.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth team news

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Endo, Gomez, Nunez, Elliott, Tsimikas, Matip, Bajcetic, Doak, Kelleher

AFC Bournemouth: Neto, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Billing, Rothwell, Semenyo, Christie, Anthony, Solanke

Subs: Kelly, Mepham, Brooks, Kluivert, Andrei Radu, Moore, Traore, Hill, Kilkenny

Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction

This is certainly a test for Liverpool, particularly as no one is quite sure what to make of Bournemouth yet.

Still, the Anfield factor is hard to ignore.

Liverpool to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool wins: 14

Draws: 3

Bournemouth wins: 2

Liverpool vs Bournemouth latest odds

Liverpool to win: 1/5

Draw: 6/1

Bournemouth to win: 12/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.