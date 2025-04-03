PGMOL has admitted that Everton defender James Tarkowski should have been sent off through a VAR review in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday night.

Tarkowski was booked by referee Sam Barrott for an 11th-minute challenge on Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, and the VAR, Paul Tierney, opted not to advise that it shouldn’t be upgraded to a red.

The referees’ body has conceded that the nature of the follow-through met the threshold for serious foul play and a review should have been recommended and the original decision overturned.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot said after the game he was “not surprised” that James Tarkowski was not sent off.

James Tarkowski wasn’t sent off for a harsh challenge on Alexis Mac Allister. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“I don’t want to comment about the situation because so many people already commented on that,” Slot said.

“Even people who don’t like Liverpool a lot were so clear and obvious about what the decision should have been. Was I surprised? No.”

Diogo Jota scored the only goal at Anfield as Liverpool edged past their city rivals to restore their 12-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table.