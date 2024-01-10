Liverpool confirm Trent Alexander Arnold sidelined for three weeks with knee injury
Liverpool host Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final tonight. The Premier League leaders are on the hunt for four trophies this season and will hope the Carabao Cup is the first of them, although Marco Silva’s side are set to be tough opposition and will look to make life difficult for the Reds ahead of the return leg at Craven Cottage later this month.
Jurgen Klopp is without a number of key players as Liverpool continue to battle on multiple fronts, with the news that influential vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be out for at least three weeks adding to the absences of Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo while they are at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asia Cup respectively.
The Liverpool manager could therefore be forced to shuffle his pack following Sunday’s 2-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round, while Fulham are set to be closer to full strength as the Cottagers target their first ever major domestic honour. Fulham have not played in a major final since losing the Uefa Cup to Juventus back in 2009 but are now dreaming of Wembley, with Middlesbrough defeating Chelsea in the first leg of the other semi-final at the Riverside last night.
Follow live updates from Liverpool vs Fulham in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, below.
Jurgen Klopp on Conor Bradley: “A top boy. We knew we wanted to use him. Of course we trust him. I like the team and we know what’s at stake. We know what it means to Fulham, so we have to be sure what know what it means for us as well.
“We played recently against Fulham and it was a wild one. It’s a tough one.”
Will it be Liverpool or Fulham left dreaming of Wembley tonight? This is a two-legged tie, but the final is within reach…
When is the Carabao Cup final?
There could be a new winner of the Carabao Cup this season with Liverpool, Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Fulham left in the semi-finals
Marco Silva on Fulham’s cup “dream”: “It is going to be a remarkable situation for this football club. It is clear for us, it is a dream and for our fans we love that they are able to dream which means we are doing something really good.
“For me it is much more of an ambition than a dream. For me it is an aim because we worked so hard to be there and we want to take another step by facing Liverpool and getting to the final.
“That’s the ambition (to make final). We are going to play and understand the quality of Liverpool and the huge challenge we have ahead of us. From that moment where we beat Tottenham (second round) we have been so serious with the approach.
“If you get to this stage (semi-final) you want to win more and have the ambition to be at Wembley.”
Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah tonight, with his Egypt side facing Mozambique in their opening game on Sunday.
Here’s Karl Matchett with a good read on how Salah can add to his legacy at the Africa Cup of Nations this month.
In other news, Hull have confirmed the loan signing Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old has made 21 appearances for Liverpool and had a temporary switch at RB Leipzig earlier this campaign where he lifted the DFL-Supercup on debut.
Carvalho, who has been capped four times at under-21 level for Portugal, lacked game-time in Germany and joins Hull after being recalled by the Premier League leaders.
Head coach Liam Rosenior told Hull’s official website: “I couldn’t be happier. Everyone is aware of Fabio’s ability, his qualities as a young player.
“Fabio is excited to be coming here and I’m delighted to be working with him to the end of the season. Technically, he’s outstanding. He can assist, score and run in behind. He’s brave, quick, very balanced and takes the ball.
“Fabio’s got the ability to make a real impact on our season and get us to where we want to be.”
Hull’s announcement video is worth watching…
Hull City confirm Fábio Carvalho deal with bizarre blind date announcement
Joe Gomez, who makes his 200th Liverpool appearance tonight, insists the Reds will not get giddy at the prospect of another potential quadruple tilt, but has acknowledged there is a fire in the squad to achieve this season.
“We’re all just full of desire and want to make the best out of the season,” he said. “All we can do is take it one game at a time. I know it’s a cliche, but there’s desire and we have a platform to build on.
“We can’t take that for granted, as we know with last season it’s not always plain-sailing and we went through rough patches but we built from it and learnt from it. So, we have to keep at it and see where it takes us.”
Liverpool make five changes from Sunday’s win at Arsenal. Virgil van Dijk returns to captain the side, with Conor Bradley replacing the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back. Ryan Gravenberch comes into midfield and there is a start for Diogo Jota in attack as Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez drop out. As expected, Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal ahead of Alisson.
Marco Silva also makes five changes from the weekend, and in come some of the big-hitters: Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Willian and Raul Jimenez all return to the starting line-up.
Fulham team to face Liverpool:
Leno, Castagne, Tosin, Diop, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed, Pereira, DeCordova Reid, Jimenez, Willian
Liverpool team to face Fulham:
Kelleher, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Jota, Diaz
We’re just a couple of minutes away from getting tonight’s line-ups. How strong will Klopp and Silva go amid a busy run of fixtures?
