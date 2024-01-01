‘We have solutions’ Klopp on Salah as AFCON exit looms
There’s only one New Year’s Day match in the Premier League this year as Liverpool host Newcastle in a tricky encounter as they look to extend their lead at the top of the table.
The Reds are currently level with second place Aston Villa but victory over Eddie Howe’s team would send them three points clear of their nearest rivals. That would also create a five point buffer over reigning champions Manchester City who look to be getting back to their dominating best after a one-sided win over Sheffield United.
In what is shaping up to be an extremely close title race, difficult matches such as these are must wins for to those looking to claim the Premier League trophy at the end of the season and there’s no room for error from Jurgen Klopp’s side.
For their part, Newcastle are hoping to get back to the good form they started this season with as they aim to jump closer the European places. Victory at Anfield would put them into seventh, above Manchester United, and leave them right in the mix to challenge for the top four.
Saved! Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
23 mins: Martin Dubravka to the rescue!
Mo Salah sprints up to the ball and nails it straight at goal. Dubravka drops to the left and palms the ball into the path of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
The right-back hits his effort over the crossbar and the game remains all square!
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:23
Penalty! Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
20 mins: Luis Diaz is brought down inside the box. He initially rides the challenge as he looks towards goal but then falls to the deck and convinces the referee to point to the spot.
VAR takes a look and keeps the decision with the referee on the pitch.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:22
Disallowed goal!
18 mins: Curtis Jones receives the ball in the middle of the pitch and feeds it through the middle to play in Darwin Nunez. Nunez allows Dan Burn to get back across him as he enters the box.
The ball squirts across to Luis Diaz who nestles it into the far corner before the offside flag goes up.
A VAR confirms that it was Nunez who strayed ahead just before Jones’ pass.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:19
Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
16 mins: Alexander-Arnold flicks a free kick into the box where Darwin Nunez gets his head to the ball. He powers it at goal but knocks the effort over the crossbar.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:17
Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
15 mins: Newcastle have settled down after Liverpool’s rapid start. The visitors seem more composed on the ball now and are spreading across the pitch to open up space and pathways for runners.
Liverpool continue to press brilliantly though so, for now, it’s safe to say they’re on top.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:16
Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
12 mins: Szoboszlai swings a corner kick into the middle of the box for Liverpool but Dubravka confidently comes out to punch it away.
He only manages to send it to Alexander-Arnold but the defender’s cross back into the box gets dealt with.
Chance! Liverpool don’t rest on their laurels for long. Alexander-Arnold feeds Darwin Nunez who takes the ball to the edge of the box before slipping it to Mo Salah.
Salah curls a pass back to him and Nunez pokes it towards goal only for Dubravka to stick out a hand and keep it out. The ball comes to Curtis Jones but his shot comes to nothing.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:13
Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
9 mins: Anthony Gordon versus Joe Gomez could be an interesting battle and one, for Newcastle’s sake, that Gordon must get the better of.
He’s brought down by the overzealous defender but Newcastle don’t make full use of the free kick.
Instead, Sean Longstaff manages to recover possession high up the pitch and feed it up to Alexander Isal. He sends a pass into the right side of the bos for Lewis Miley who takes control then fizzes a shot at goal.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:08
Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
6 mins: Joe Gomez wins the ball back in the middle of the pitch as Newcastle attempt to pass their way out of danger. Liverpool win a free kick over on the left wing but it’s lofted straight into the arms of Martin Dubravka.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:06
Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
3 mins: Close! Liverpool’s start to this match has been superb. They force Newcastle to defend deep before slipping Luis Diaz into the box.
His cutback bounces around and comes to Dominik Szobozslai who squares it across to Trent Alexander-Arnold. The right-back takes a low curling shot but sees it deflect wide of the far post.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:03
Kick off! Liverpool 0-0 Newcastle
The rain is pounding down at Anfield as the ball gets rolling. Liverpool kick off the match and work the ball to Ibrahima Konate who boots the ball over to the left side of the pitch.
Newcastle defend the opening pass but the Reds work it across to Mo Salah. He drives at Dan Burn before slotting a pass over to Wataru Endo.
The midfielder attempts to control the ball inside the ba#ox but he’s hurried and Newcastle work it away.
Mike Jones1 January 2024 20:01