Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has described Saturday’s clash with Southampton as the “first of three finals” his team will play in the coming week.

Liverpool will host Ivan Jurić ‘s side in the Premier League this weekend before welcoming Paris Saint-Germain to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday night, having beaten the French champions 1-0 in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

Slot’s side will then travel to Wembley on March 16 where they will take on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. Liverpool are 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League while Southampton are bottom of the table after picking up just nine points from their 27 league games this term.

However, Slot has stressed the importance of both his players and the fans being at their very best on Saturday afternoon.

Liverpool face Southampton in the Premier League, PSG in the Champions League and Southampton in the Carabao Cup final.

“My full focus is now on Southampton,” he told a news conference on Friday. “It is the first of three finals to play in the upcoming week. For me, the Southampton game is by far the most important of the week, not only because it is the first one we play but because it is a very important game for us.”

He added: “It is a week to look forward to for every Liverpool fan. We know the final is there and everyone is already talking to me about how the atmosphere will be on a Champions League night, but I truly hope our fans will be at their loudest tomorrow, not in the final or against PSG, but tomorrow.

“I have to convince my players we play three finals, and I hope that I influence our fans a bit as well, so they understand how important they are going to be tomorrow. I hope they don’t come in five minutes before the kick-off.

“I hope the stadium is completely filled half an hour before kick-off and the players get their reward for their performance in Paris, for working so hard. The fans have great songs [for the players]. They are really creative, so let’s hear them tomorrow.”

Liverpool must wait to discover whether forward Cody Gakpo is fit to face Southampton after the Netherlands international missed Wednesday’s clash at the Parc des Princes through injury.

“He didn’t train yesterday so let’s see if he can train today,” Slot said. “It’s a close call. It’s not a long-term injury but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so let’s see how he is today.”