Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister hopes winning the Premier League title this season is “just the beginning of something great.”

Under Arne Slot, who took over from long-time coach Jürgen Klopp last summer, Liverpool dominated the domestic competition and lifted the title with four games to spare.

“I didn’t feel that we were going to win the league as easily as we did, because we are in a process that is just getting started,” Mac Allister told ESPN. “For many, it was a big change. The coach and the team know that we can continue to improve, and hopefully this is the beginning of something great.”

Editor’s Picks 2 Related

Liverpool, who finished third last season, have won 25 and lost only three of their 35 league games this season.

Consistency has been key, according to Liverpool forward Luis Díaz.

“Many people didn’t believe in us, but we proved ourselves day after day from the start of the season,” the Colombia international told ESPN.

“We got the results and we trusted the coach. Plus, the team is full of great players, and the results help a lot.”

Mac Allister, in his second season at Liverpool, has scored five league goals, including in their come-from-behind 5-1 win against Tottenham on April 27, a result that saw Liverpool be crowned winners.

“The goal against Tottenham is the most important goal of my career,” the 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina said.

“I don’t know if it’s the best I’ve ever scored, but it’s definitely the most important.

“I’m happy with the season I’ve had. I think I’m in the best moment of my career and I can show in this great club what I can do. But I always said that I depend a lot on my team, I met players who helped me a lot in my game.”

Díaz, who has found the back of the net 12 times in the league, agrees.

Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring Liverpool’s second goal vs. Tottenham. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“We are nothing without our teammates,” he said. “I’m going through a great moment. Since I arrived, it’s been a time of great pride. I’ve always fought and worked for this…Luckily, I have good numbers.”

Liverpool also had hopes of going all the way in the Champions League but were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the round-of-16 stage in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

“We were unlucky in the draw, we got a great team,” Mac Allister said of PSG. “It’s hard to say, but we would have loved to have gone further. Either team could have reached the semifinals. They were better on penalties, but next year we’re going to fight.”

Liverpool host Arsenal on Sunday before facing Mac Allister’s former club Brighton on May 19.