The luxury brokerage’s former chief operating officer now steps into his new role as the company works to expand its market presence. Former CEO Mark Coppens will focus on future plans to franchise, according to the company.

No one can predict the future of real estate, but you can prepare. Find out what to prepare for and pick up the tools you’ll need at the immersive Virtual Inman Connect online Nov. 1-2, 2023. And don’t miss Inman Connect New York on Jan. 23-25, 2024, where AI, capital and more will be center stage. Bet big on the roaring future, and join us at Connect.

Florida-based luxury brokerage Living Vogue Real Estate has named Matthew Hickey as chief executive officer and managing broker, the company announced on Monday.

Hickey is now an equity partner in the company and maintains a commitment to driving growth and innovation, according to an announcement. As CEO, he will lead the brokerage in achieving key goals and objectives.

“We are thrilled to welcome Matt as our new CEO,” Mark Coppens, chairman and founder of Living Vogue Real Estate, said in a statement. “His impressive achievements and reputation for transformative leadership make him the ideal choice to lead the company into its next chapter of success.”

Take Inman’s Inaugural Survey On Agent Commissions

Hickey steps into the role previously occupied by Coppens, as Coppens transitions to focusing on the company’s forthcoming plans to franchise.

Prior to joining Living Vogue Real Estate in 2020, Hickey was affiliated with Veteran’s Realty for about four years. Over the course of his career, he’s also started and managed several businesses. Hickey worked his way up through the company at Living Vogue Real Estate holding a number of leadership positions, most recently as chief operating officer. As COO, Hickey put forth several initiatives that have led to the company’s increased market share and profitability.

“I am honored and excited to lead Living Vogue as its CEO,” Hickey said in a statement. “I believe that by leveraging our exceptional agents, unrivaled creativity and unique customer-centric approach, we can further solidify our position as a market innovator and drive sustainable growth.”

Hickey’s appointment comes as Living Vogue Real Estate works to expand its market presence. The company recently launched an international division, which features a portfolio of over $420 million in the Caribbean and signed on two Florida rental communities of over 500 units.

Living Vogue Real Estate is headquartered in Sarasota and aims to treat clients to an exclusive experience, which includes welcoming offices with client perks, such as champagne and cappuccinos, arcade games for children and overall excellent client service.

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson