





With her glossy Sports Illustrated Swimsuit spreads, whopping seven-figure NIL endorsement deals, and spearheading of her own fund to help her peers in college athletics, it’s almost easy to forget why Livvy Dunne is famous in the first place. But if anyone needed a reminder, the 21-year-old posted a few snaps from a recent gymnastics meet on TikTok this week, where she boasts nearly 8 million followers.

In the photos, Dunne—who was a former member of the USA national team member before joining the LSU Tigers women’s gymnastics team in 2020—showed off her impressive flexibility in a series of floor exercises and balance beam poses. The final image shows Dunne huddled around her team clad in matching purple leotards. “Meet sznnn,” she simply captioned the post.

Previously, the gymnast shared photos from another meet on Instagram. “There is business to be stood on,” she captioned the photos.

Dunne is back to competing for LSU after missing much of the 2022–23 season due to various injuries including two torn labrums, a torn bicep, and a stress reaction in her leg. However, when she did finally make her season debut on Feb. 24 against Alabama, she managed to score a 9.825 on the uneven bars.

Currently in her senior year, Dunne has previously imparted words of advice to her peers after the NCAA enacted the NIL policy two years ago, at which point she quickly soared to become the highest-paid female college athlete.

“I would say first and foremost, find a really good agent. That was the first thing I did,” she explained. “And just take your time. Don’t rush into anything. Don’t be in a rush to make a lot of money. Take your time because it’ll come. NIL is such an unprecedented area. At first, when it changed, nobody knew really what was going on. I didn’t. LSU didn’t, and other universities didn’t, and the brands didn’t know either. So, to just take your time and the money will be there.”





