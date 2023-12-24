





LSU star gymnast turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Livvy Dunne doesn’t have to do much to capture the rapt attention of the internet. This much is evidenced by a holiday throwback photoshoot the 21-year-old posted around this time last year, that most assuredly landed her on Santa’s “nice” list.

“Santa’s fave,” Dunne captioned the series of photos on Instagram, where she boasts an impressive 4.5 million followers. In the photos, the budding entrepreneur is seen wearing a bright red lingerie-style slip dress with a festive red and green beaded headband over her long blonde locks and thigh-high white tights. The post has since been liked nearly 750,000 times.

Coincidentally enough, Dunne recently posted a video of herself wearing the same outfit in another throwback post on TikTok. In the clip, Dunne danced and lip-synced to SZA’s “Big Boy,” as she was evidently single at the time. “It’s cuffing season and all the girls are leaving to get a big boy,” she mouthed along to the lyrics. “I need a big boy, give me a big boy.”

“This aged well 🙂 #foryou,” she captioned the repost.

Perhaps you can chalk it up to the powers of manifestation, but since posting the video, Dunne has indeed bagged herself a “big boy.” Since at least August, she’s been romantically linked to Pittsburgh Pirates 2023 draft pick Paul Skenes, who is a full foot taller than she is at 6’6″.

It just goes to show that it never hurts to put your dreams out into the world. Just ask Travis Kelce.





