Lizzo enjoyed her Labor Day thanks to Juvenile‘s “Back That Azz Up” despite the legal drama still surrounding her.

On Monday (September 5), the superstar singer took to Instagram to show off her holiday on the water while twerking to the New Orleans rapper’s magnum opus — among other twerk-worthy tunes.

“THOOTHIE THAH THAH,” she captioned her post, while wishing fans “Happy Labor Day” on the other.

Check out both posts below:

Lizzo has been on the receiving end of some nasty backlash as of late after some of her ex-dancers filed a lawsuit against her, but she’s now planning on countersuing her accusers.

Last month, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker’s attorney, Marty Singer, issued a statement to TMZ, telling the outlet that Lizzo plans on suing her backup dancers and that newly surfaced photos of her accusers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage with nude performers in Paris should help her case.

Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley were all sued by three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — who alleged that the singer weight-shamed and sexually harassed them.

In the suit, obtained by Variety, Lizzo is accused of pressuring Davis into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam club in February, 2023.

“The main event of the night was Bananaenbar, where patrons are allowed to interact with completely nude performers,” the suit reads. “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the vaginas of the performers.

“Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing in the club. Lizzo began leading a chant goading Ms. Davis. Ms. Davis said three times, loud enough for all to hear, ‘I’m good,’ expressing her desire not to touch the performer.”

However, Singer believes the newly surfaced Paris photos, which were taken on March 5 — a month after the alleged Amsterdam club incident — will help Lizzo’s case.

According to TMZ, Lizzo’s accusers have also claimed they were essentially forced to go to the Paris topless show, but her attorney said this claim contradicts the photos as they are seen “happily cavorting backstage” with the topless entertainers.

In addition to the photos, one month after the Paris topless club visit, Lizzo accuser Arianna Davis was seen “gushing” over the singer in an audition tape.

“It’s been so amazing and such a beautiful journey,” Davis said in the clip. “I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself.”

According to Lizzo’s attorney, after the video was first shared by TMZ, Davis “tried to explain away her glowing comments about Lizzo by claiming the ‘bulk’ of her accusations were based on things that happened later.”

But Singer said “that excuse is completely contradicted by the facts” including the newly surfaced photos.

Responding to the photos and Singer’s claims, Neama Rahmani, the attorney for Lizzo’s accusers, told TMZ the dancers were showing face in order to keep their jobs.

“They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse,” she said. “We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”