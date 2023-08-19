Lizzo has received some unexpected, but most welcome support from her current dancers, who claimed they had the “time of their lives” while on tour this summer with the singer.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday (August 17), the current dancers — who weren’t named on the post — rallied behind the “Special” singer for the experience they had with her.

“We have been so honored to share the stage with such an amazing talent,” they wrote. “The commitment to character and culture taking precedence over every movement and moment has been one of the Greatest lessons and Blessings that we could possibly could ask for.

“THANK YOU to Lizzo for shattering limitations and kicking in the door way for the Big Grrrl & Big Boiii Dancers to do what we love!”

Earlier this month, Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley were all sued by three former dancers, who alleged that the singer weight-shamed and sexually harassed them.

Among the allegations, the plaintiffs have claimed Lizzo once called attention to one dancer’s weight gain and later berated then fired that person after they recorded a meeting “because of a health condition.”

Explained in more detail, dancer Arianna Davis claimed the singer and her choreographer told her after a SXSW performance that she seemed “less committed” to her role — which she alleged was a “thinly veiled” concern about her weight.

The dancers have also accused Lizzo of pressuring them to touch a nude performer at an Amsterdam club.

In response to the lawsuit, Lizzo fired back on her Instagram page with a post denying all of the allegations in full.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

She continued: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”