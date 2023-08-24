Lizzo has been on the receiving end of some nasty backlash as of late after some of her ex-dancers filed a lawsuit against her, but she’s now planning on countersuing her accusers.

On Wednesday (August 23), the “About Damn Time” hitmaker’s attorney, Marty Singer, issued a statement to TMZ, telling the outlet that Lizzo plans on suing her backup dancers and that newly surfaced photos of her accusers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage with nude performers in Paris should help her case.

Earlier this month, Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley were all sued by three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — who alleged that the singer weight-shamed and sexually harassed them.

In the suit, obtained by Variety, Lizzo is accused of pressuring Davis into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam club in February, 2023.

“The main event of the night was Bananaenbar, where patrons are allowed to interact with completely nude performers,” the suit reads. “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the vaginas of the performers.

“Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing in the club. Lizzo began leading a chant goading Ms. Davis. Ms. Davis said three times, loud enough for all to hear, ‘I’m good,’ expressing her desire not to touch the performer.”

However, Singer believes the newly surfaced Paris photos, which were taken on March 5 — a month after the alleged Amsterdam club incident — will help Lizzo’s case.

According to TMZ, Lizzo’s accusers have also claimed they were essentially forced to go to the Paris topless show, but her attorney said this claim contradicts the photos as they are seen “happily cavorting backstage” with the topless entertainers.

In addition to the photos, one month after the Paris topless club visit, Lizzo accuser Arianna Davis was seen “gushing” over the singer in an audition tape.

“It’s been so amazing and such a beautiful journey,” Davis said in the clip. “I look up to her so much. I just want to follow in her footsteps, and I just want to share that with the Queen Lizzo herself.”

According to Lizzo’s attorney, after the video was first shared by TMZ, Davis “tried to explain away her glowing comments about Lizzo by claiming the ‘bulk’ of her accusations were based on things that happened later.”

But now, Singer said “that excuse is completely contradicted by the facts” including the newly surfaced photos.

Responding to the photos and Singer’s claims, Neama Rahmani, the attorney for Lizzo’s accusers, told TMZ the dancers were showing face in order to keep their jobs.

“They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse,” she said. “We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”

related news Beyoncé Puts Lizzo Beef Rumors To Bed During Atlanta Tour Stop August 15, 2023

Earlier this month, Lizzo released a statement denying the allegations, firing back at her accusers in an Instagram post.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote. “These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.”

She continued: “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”