Grammy-winning pop star Lizzo says claims of sexual harassment made against her by former dancers “false” and “outrageous”.

In a lawsuit released on Tuesday, three former dancers for Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, accused her of creating a hostile work environment, including weight shaming and sexually denigrating behaviour.

The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court named Lizzo, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc and the captain of her dance team, Shirlene Quigley, court documents showed.

In a lengthy post on the social media site X – formerly known as Twitter – Lizzo said the past few days had been “gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing”.

“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed,” she wrote.

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”

Loading