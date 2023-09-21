Lizzo has been slapped with yet another lawsuit, and this time, the suit comes from a former member of her wardrobe design team.

On Thursday (September 21), TMZ obtained the legal documents filed by Asha Daniels, who claimed she heard “fatphobic” and “racist” comments from members of the “Good As Hell” singer’s team, while also being forced to work unconscionable hours.

According to Daniels, Amanda Nomura was the worst offender. Nomura allegedly called Black women “dumb,” “useless,” and “fat.” Daniels also claimed that she was forbidden from “dressing sexy” because Lizzo would get jealous if her boyfriend was around other beautiful women.

Daniels, who is suing for an undisclosed amount, claims that her experience on the tour left her with PTSD, as well as “migraines, ocular distortions, brain fog and fatigue.”

However, a representative for Lizzo vehemently refuted Daniels’ claims.

“As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo,” said Stefan Friedman, on behalf of the singer. “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

Last month, the “About Damn Time” hitmaker’s attorney, Marty Singer, issued a statement to TMZ, telling the outlet that Lizzo plans on suing her backup dancers and that newly surfaced photos of her accusers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” backstage with nude performers in Paris should help her case.

Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, and her dance captain, Shirlene Quigley were all sued back in August by three former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — who alleged that the singer weight-shamed and sexually harassed them.

In the suit, obtained by Variety, Lizzo is accused of pressuring Davis into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam club in February 2023.

However, Singer believes the newly surfaced Paris photos, which were taken on March 5 — a month after the alleged Amsterdam club incident — will help Lizzo’s case.

According to TMZ, Lizzo’s accusers have also claimed they were essentially forced to go to the Paris topless show, but her attorney said this claim contradicts the photos as they are seen “happily cavorting backstage” with the topless entertainers.

Responding to the photos and Singer’s claims, Neama Rahmani, the attorney for Lizzo’s accusers, told TMZ the dancers were showing face in order to keep their jobs.

“They had bills to pay just like everyone else but they finally had enough of the abuse,” she said. “We stand by every claim in the lawsuit and look forward to trial.”