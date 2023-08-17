Lizzo, a musician known for her self-love and body positivity brand, has recently been embroiled in a controversy that contradicts everything she advocates for. However, amid the lawsuit challenges, some of Lizzo’s dancers had nothing but positive things to say about the singer. They claim she broke down barriers and provided a platform for them to do what they love.

The singer’s reality series, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, has received praise for its inclusive and upbeat message. But, despite the show’s success and the singer’s apparent brand of positivity, three of her former dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — filed a lawsuit against her for alleged mistreatment and sexual misconduct.

The complaints filed by the three also include discrimination based on religion, weight, and disability, on top of hostile working environment allegations. Some of Lizzo’s dancers, however, defended her in an Instagram post on Thursday, August 17.

Lizzo’s “Big Grrl and Big Boiii” dancers wrote that the singer’s “The Special Tour” has been beyond special, praising her for her “commitment to character and culture.”

Lizzo’s Response to the Allegations Leveled Against Her

Lizzo, born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, rose to prominence after her 2017 song “Truth Hurts” received a new lease on life through the 2019 film Someone Great. The singer went on to release feel-good and uplifting tracks, including “Good As Hell,” “Juice,” and “About Damn Time.”

Moreover, her reality show — which she hosted and executive produced — was also praised for its inclusive and positive take on reality TV. This is why when the news broke out about her alleged mistreatment, some of her fans were shocked, considering it runs counter to everything she stands for.

A few days after her former dancers filed a lawsuit against her, Lizzo released a statement, saying that such “false allegations” are “as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”