New York, NY –

LL COOL J is all set to kick off his North American tour with The Roots following a warmup show at Rock The Bells festival in New York over the weekend.

On Sunday (August 6), Questlove posted a video of the Hip Hop veteran performing his part on EPMD’s 1991 classic “Rampage” alongside Black Thought.

The heavyweight duet served as as a preview of their upcoming trek, which will feature LL COOL J, The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Z-Trip, plus several other guest performers.

“Another Brotha’s Fan? Forget How You Feel!” Quest captioned the clip on Instagram. In it, the 55-year-old MC can be seen rapping over live instrumentation from a backup band. More of this will follow in the coming weeks when the F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Tour begins.

Check out the footage below:

In conjunction with LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells and Live Nation Urban, the F.O.R.C.E. Tour will kick off in Baltimore on August 11 (the same day as Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary) and trek through North America before wrapping up in Boston on November 19.

Dubbed the “ultimate Hip Hop mash-up tour,” each stop will be filled with a range of Hip Hop royalty such as Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Ross, Queen Latifah, Big Boi, De La Soul, Jadakiss, Method Man, Redman, Rakim, Common and more.

In an Instagram video posted in June, LL announced the tour’s delay, explaining he wanted to give his fans an “unforgettable” experience.

“I have to give my fans an experience that is unforgettable,” he said. “I want to make sure everything is done right, and in order to do that, I had to change some things up.”

Back in April, the Queens, New York native joined Questlove and Black Thought on Instagram Live to talk about what fans could expect from their blockbuster tour.

“You’ve done arena tours before. I’ve done arena tours before. But I’ve never really felt like they were mine,” Quest shared. “They were always, like, festivals, or opening up for other acts. This is super major, man.”

“You know what I’m excited about, Quest?” LL replied. “When the first snare hits, like…it ain’t stoppin’. We goin’ hard. This is going to be a show unlike anything … I haven’t done an arena tour in many years, you know what I’m sayin’? And I put all my energy into making this thing right. This is like everything we’ve ever done on super-roids. So it’s going to be way more than you can imagine, you know what I’m sayin’?”

“I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel. But I’m also trying to give people something that they’ve never seen before…the way we’re formatting the show, it’s going to be like the Grammys performance on steroids,” Quest added, referencing the Recording Academy’s star-studded Hip Hop 50 tribute.