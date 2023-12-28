LL COOL J and Cardi B are the latest superstars to be added to the lineup for this year’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

As it does every year, Dick Clark Productions’ annual show will broadcast live from New York City’s Times Square on Sunday (December 31), but not every performance will take place in the Big Apple — with Cardi’s being one of them.

Instead, the “UP” hitmaker’s set will stream live from Miami Beach at the Fontainebleau, where she was previously booked for the celebration with her now-ex Offset. The former couple made the arrangements when they were still together, and while their relationship status has changed, their prior commitments did not. However, a Christmas reunion for their kids has fans speculating they’re back together — but so far, Cardi says she’s still single.

LL COOL J will hit the stage in NYC, however, alongside Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris and Tyla, among others.

The festivities will begin at 8 p.m. ET and the rappers will join Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones and Thirty Seconds to Mars.

Post Malone will also be performing live from Las Vegas, and Ivy Queen will join in from Puerto Rico.

Ryan Seacrest will perform main hosting duties, and he will be joined by Ciara, Rita Ora, Jeannie Mai, and Liza Koshy. The event will be simulcast on 150 iHeartRadio stations nationwide.

For his part, LL COOL J will be in tip-top shape when he hits the stage, as the legendary rapper recently showed off his chiseled physique as he geared up for a tour and a new album.

Flexing his muscles for his millions of Instagram followers shortly after a workout last month, LL left many fans and peers in awe of his physique.

“Cmon man… alien,” Royce Da 5’9″ wrote, while one fan said the pic inspired them to get back into shape.

“Real talk… I’m 38. I was walking by the mirror and did not like the way my stomach looked. Too much ‘good eaten,’” they wrote. “Then, for a fleeting moment, I thought to myself ‘oh, well, you’re getting older… just accept it.’ Then no more than a couple moments later I saw this post. I’m inspired!! Flat stomach and and abs, here I come!”

Another fan added: “His abs is smiling!”

LL COOL J’s Q-Tip-produced album was slated to drop this year but he ended up delaying it once again. Back in May, it was reported that the project would feature some Hip Hop heavyweights with guest appearances from Eminem, Nas, Fat Joe, Rick Ross and Saweetie.